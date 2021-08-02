Kaizer Chiefs strategy could put them on top - Isaacs

The former Amakhosi defender has pointed out areas he thinks will hand the top-tier side a competitive edge in the new season

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Dominic Isaacs has explained why he believes the Premier Soccer League side will be the side to beat once the new season begins.

The Glamour Boys struggled in the last season and only finished eighth, but their former star has assessed them positively since their players only recently played in the Caf Champions League final while doing astute business in the transfer window.



Furthermore, they claimed a morale-boosting 4-3 penalty shootout victory over old rivals Orlando Pirates in the Carling Black Label Cup on Sunday.

Fitness Levels

"Any win is a win against your rivals. You will take any win against Orlando Pirates, be it pre-season, friendlies, behind closed doors. It's always nice to get one over your cross-town rivals," Isaacs told KickOff.com.

"The intensity, fitness levels, everything was there, you know. They're going to be up there fighting for honours,"

"Yes, it is still early stages, but from what I've seen, it's a different energy. Chiefs, when it comes to fitness early in the season, I think they will be on top because they didn't have much of a break.

"They just came from the Champions League while everybody else was on the break. They also keep position much more now than before with these kinds of players they've signed."

The retired defender also explained why he has been impressed by Sabelo Radebe, who was promoted to the senior team by the former head coach Gavin Hunt after he did well in the DStv Diski Challenge.

"I was very impressed with that young boy Radebe," Isaacs added.

"I've watched a few games of him in the MDC, and if he has a solid head, I hope that they've learned from the past mistakes of former players that had the potential to become great and fell off along the way."

"Praise must go to Arthur [Zwane] as well, because of the boys that are coming through, such as [Njabulo] Blom, [Nkosingiphile] Ngcobo, and Mashiane. If you look ahead over the next seven or eight years, the club is in very good hands with these players coming through.

"That boy [Radebe] he's got so much energy, confidence, and he's young. He's playing freely, and he always wants the ball. The maturity he is showing beyond his age is very good, very encouraging.

"Chiefs have a star in him."