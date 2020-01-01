Kaizer Chiefs stint was Tshisevhe's biggest regret

The Rustenburg-born legend made a name for himself at Amakhosi but it appears all wasn't well during his seven-year stay there

Playing for 's 'Big Three' teams is almost every player's dream but not for retired defender Jacob Tshisevhe.

Tshiseve played professional football for 10 years between 1993 and 2003, but unlike many players who played for , he still regrets joining the Soweto giants.

He spent seven of those 10 years at Amakhosi between 1993 and 2000 but he feels he shouldn't have donned the famous gold and black jersey.

More teams

Surprisingly, the now 51-year-old retired defender didn't disclose what really happened during his time at Naturena as he opted to say he learned to live with some of the "disturbing things" he found at the club when Chiefs signed him.

Tshisevhe was 24 years old at the time, and he arrived when the Glamour Boys had the likes of Lucas Radebe, Ntsie Maphike and Neil Tovey in their ranks, who became the top defenders in the country.

He went on to become a household name in the and many would recall his rivalry with former striker Jerry Sikhosana in many Soweto Derby matches in the 1990s.

"Any regrets? I think playing for Kaizer Chiefs was a big regret for me because you go there as a player, you want to play in the team but you find some other things that disturb you or some things that you didn't know you'd find them in life," Tshisevhe said on SA FM.

"But because you are there, you just have to carry on with them."

Tshisevhe left Chiefs in 2000 and took a break from football for a season before joining Black for the 2001/02 season.

He then signed for where he lasted for three months before ending his career at the now-defunct City Pillars in 2003.

Speaking about playing against Sikhosana, Tshisevhe said: "When you talk about Jacob Tshisevhe and Jerry Sikhosana, you are talking about the real Derby because when you talk about it, some the whole week some would be saying, 'Sikhosana is going to get passed Tshisevhe', and others would be saying, 'No, Sikhosana won't get passed Tshisevhe'.

Article continues below

"That made the Soweto Derby very interesting.

"Actually, it was not a nightmare because I loved playing against forceful like Jerry Sikhosana; players that are physical and like to terminate others.

"I knew that playing against me would make me exactly what I wanted."