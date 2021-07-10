Kaizer Chiefs still need to add firepower upfront - Ntseki

There was no centre-forward in the six players Amakhosi announced as new signings on Friday and the club now wants a number nine

Kaizer Chiefs Head of Technical and Youth Development Molefi Ntseki says they are not done with their transfer business and are now on the lookout for a striker to further bolster their squad.

Amakhosi announced the signing of goalkeeper Brandon Peterson, left-back Sifiso Hlanti, midfielder Phathutshedzo Nange, centre-back Njabulo Ngcobo, defender Sibusiso Mabiliso and winger Kgaogelo Sekgota.

Central midfielder Given Thibedi who can also play as a centre-back has been recalled from a loan stint at Swallows FC.

“We are happy that we have been able to reinforce our goalkeeping department, defence and midfield,” said Ntseki as per iDiski Times.

“We still need to work on adding firepower upfront to ensure that we have enough personnel in all departments.”

Samir Nurkovic, Leonardo Castro and Lazarous Kambole are the players in the current Chiefs squad who can play as number nines.

It would be interesting to see who Chiefs will turn to after they recently called off attempts to sign Swallows FC forward Ruzaigh Gamildien.

Gamildien can however play as an attacking midfielder but flourished as a striker last season by scoring 11 Premier Soccer League goals in what earned him a return to the Bafana Bafana fold.

It is now difficult for Amakhosi to swoop on another recognised striker Bradley Grobler after he recently extended his SuperSport United contract.

For now, Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung is satisfied with their transfer business so far.

“We certainly hope our supporters will be happy with our new recruits because some called for us to sign them,” Motaung said.

“We trust that they will have a good time and help bring happiness to millions of our fans by helping the team perform well and win trophies.”

“We have been following the players closely and saw them do well in the last season. We hope they bring that good form and discipline with when they come to us. All the six new recruits will add further quality and experience to the squad we’ve assembled.”

It is yet to be seen who will be offloaded at Amakhosi to accommodate the new arrivals.