Kaizer Chiefs still have edge over Mamelodi Sundowns in PSL title race - Mohlala

The former Masandawana defender reacts to the 1-0 win over Amalkhosi, saying the Soeto giants still have the edge

After bagged a 1-0 win over in the Premier Soccer League ( ) on Thursday night, retired defender Jethro Mohlala explains why the Soweto giants still enjoy a good advantage.

‘Lovers’, however, has expressed delight in the fact that coach Pitso Mosimane’s troops managed to close the gap on the log leaders, saying he hopes coach Ernst Middendorp's men lose two out of their three remaining league games.

As things stand, Chiefs lead the PSL log on goal difference as they are deadlocked with the reigning PSL champions on 53 points at the summit, and both have three games to finish the current campaign.

“I think the win for Sundowns means a lot in terms of their confidence and morale as far as their progress is concerned. I like the fact they scored in the first half against Chiefs,” Mpohlala told Goal.

“I think they should have scored more as I feel they are not scoring enough and that maybe because of the coronavirus break or the players might be rusty. I am not sure if it is working in their favour or not."

The former Wits University left-back also hopes Amakhosi lose their games against , , and , whilst the former African champions are scheduled to face off against Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele, and Black .

“I just think beating Chiefs was a motivation and I just wish that Chiefs can lose their next two games and Sundowns can win their two and lose or draw one," he added.

“I hope that Sundowns can go on and win his one [title]. However, I need to make it clear that I don’t want Chiefs to win this title but I need to make a fair comment because I played football.

“I don’t want to sound unprofessional, but I need to to make it clear that Chiefs have the edge and the advantage to win this title because they have goals. Sundowns must score more goals.

“I remember we had the same situation in 1999 where Sundowns had goals and Chiefs had to more goals for them to win the title. They had to score five but they scored two and they lost the title on goal difference.”

On which team faces pressure as they have to bag wins in their remaining three matches, the former Bafana Bafana international says the Natuena-based club faces more pressure.

“Both teams are big clubs, Sundowns must win this one because the president [Patrice Motsipe] has invested a lot and that goes to Chiefs,” continued Mohlala.

“Sundowns are champions and that runs in their blood, to lift his one will be a record - and make it number 10.

“Sundowns have pressure because they have the experience to win such title, but for Chiefs, it's more, it’s all about pride at this stage in my view, hunger is there for Sundowns while for Chiefs it’s about regaining their glory and saving their pride.

“Let’s see how these two teams do in the last games but I have to be honest, Chiefs have the edge over Sundowns. I am also happy that Swallows are coming back.”