Kaizer Chiefs' Stevie-G Mendes scores as South Africa succumb to Ivory Coast defeat

South Africa's national Under 15 team cut their teeth on the international stage against Ivory Coast on Tuesday evening in Rabat.

South Africa's national Under-15 team suffered a 4-2 loss at the hands of Ivory Coast in the Three Nations tournament in Morocco on Wednesday night.

Ivory Coast were in control for most of the game as they scored two early goals but Mzansi pulled one back before half-time to go into the break with a glimmer of hope.

However, the Ivorians proved to be too strong for South Africa as they netted two more goals in the second half and Mzansi responded with a late goal through Kaizer Chiefs youngster Steven Mendes to reduce the deficit.

This was the Under-15's maiden international game but the the 21-man squad assembled by head coach Vela Khumalo, Thabo Mngomeni and Shu-Aib Walters have gained much-needed experience early on in their careers as Khumalo highlighted the importance of international exposure.

"We want to use this tournament as an eye-opening mission for the boys, we need them to realize what it takes to make a great team. We will give all of them game time, but also implement our playing philosophy," Khumalo was quoted as saying by Safa.net.

WHATS NEXT? South Africa will now face Morocco on 17 December in what will be their second match where the young guns are expected to put their gained experience from the first game to good use.

"It was a good test of character for our boys and it was exactly what we anticipated and we cannot blame the initiative, it is about their development and we are learning and we are doing it right and I am happy with that," Khumalo told Safa media after the game.