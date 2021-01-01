'Kaizer Chiefs stars played for the badge, not Hunt'

Amakhosi have been struggling in the PSL and it greatly contributed to the dismissal of the tactician

The majority of Kaizer Chiefs players did not have a good relationship with sacked coach Gavin Hunt and were just playing for the badge, a Goal source at the club claimed.

The tactician was fired on Friday after the Glamour Boys succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to a struggling Black Leopards side in a PSL encounter at Thohoyandou Stadium on Wednesday.

The defeat left Amakhosi in 11th place on the league standings - five points above the relegation zone with two matches left in the current campaign.

"Hunt had a poor relationship with many players at the club," a senior player at the club told Goal on Sunday.

"He had intentions of releasing about half the team and bringing in new players. But things have happened and he is no longer with us.

"We remained positive and worked professionally. Every player gave his best and no one sabotaged him or even planned a go-slow.

"We were playing for the badge, not Hunt.

"Too bad that some results were not going our way, especially in the PSL, but we want to finish stronger."

Meanwhile, Kenya legend Sammy Omollo believes the Amakhosi management was wrong in dismissing the tactician before the season concluded.

"It was poor timing to send Hunt home when they are preparing for the Caf Champions League semi-finals against Wydad Casablanca," Omollo told Goal.

"We understand he has been struggling in the PSL, but even if they are five points above the relegation zone, I am sure they would have survived. Hunt has been doing well in the Champions League, they should have let him complete the season.

"It is painful to take the team all the way to the last four of the competition and get fired even before completing the journey."

The Gor Mahia assistant coach has further opined how Hunt's sacking may impact the players ahead of the tie against the Moroccan giants.

"It is a psychological blow because the playing unit was used to his tactics especially in the continental competition," Omollo continued.

"Definitely the players might struggle to get used to whichever tactics they might be introduced to between now and June 18 when they play the North Africans. The fans should not be too optimistic of getting a positive outing although in football anything is possible."