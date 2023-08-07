Chippa United head coach Morgan Mammila has described his chairman Siviwe Mpengesi as one who is quick to react to thoughts of the media.

WHAT HAPPENED: Right after Kaizer Chiefs and Chippa United played out their opening 2023/24 PSL game to a goalless draw, Chilli Boys head coach Morgan Mammila went on to wag his finger at members of the media. He accused the members of the fourth estate of influencing Chippa chairman, Siviwe Mpengesi in his modus operandi when dealing with coaches.

Mpengesi is known to be a trigger-happy club boss who does not hesitate to wield the axe if he is not satisfied. However, Mammila says Mpengesi dances to the tune of football scribes.

WHAT WAS SAID: "One thing that's for sure guys is that my boss is a different one. He believes in you, the media. If you write on Twitter that Morgan should have won this game and all the stuff, he takes that seriously. He is a different chairman, he is not like the other chairmen," Mammila said in a post-match interaction with journalists.

"You guys can phone Mr Mpengesi and you're the ones making our lives at Chippa difficult. But one thing for sure with me is I know what I want. As I said, I'm not standing up for myself. I'm standing for a black rural child out there who doesn't think this opportunity is for them," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While the match may have ended in a goalless draw, Chiefs' Molefi Ntseki and Mammila seem to have completely opposing views as the latter suggests that his players are superior.

"I told my players that Chiefs are not better than us when it comes to players. We had to show Chiefs' players they were playing for a big team, but they were not bigger than us.

"So I'm showing them that this opportunity of coaching at the highest level is for everyone. Even a rural black boy can come and do it. I'm giving them hope. So in the future check what you write. If you say the coach must be fired, he is going to read that message. He's not like other chairmen," Mammila lamented.

WHAT'S NEXT: Chippa are set to take on TS Galaxy on Wednesday while the Glamour Boys face defending PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns on the same day.