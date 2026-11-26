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The Amakhosi legend believes the club has finally found the offensive catalysts required to return to the summit of South African football. The former midfielder has singled out Mokwana and Phili as the key figures who can spark a trophy-laden era at Naturena.

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The arrival of the new attacking catalysts

Kaizer Chiefs are showing legitimate signs of a resurgence this season, largely fueled by a refreshed attacking department that has injected pace and unpredictability into the side. Former Amakhosi hardman Willard Katsande has been vocal in his praise for the recent recruitment strategy, highlighting the impact of Langelihle Phili and Elias Mokwana. These two individuals are viewed as the primary architects of a new-look forward line that seeks to end the club's long-standing trophy drought.

Phili made an immediate impression following his move from Stellenbosch, quickly endearing himself to the Naturena faithful.

Katsande hails Mokwana’s international pedigree

Katsande, who remains a respected figure at the club after spending ten years at the heart of their midfield, believes that Mokwana's arrival brings more than just goals. The former Zimbabwe international pointed to the winger's composure on the big stage as a vital asset for a team that has often struggled under pressure in recent years. He noted that performing against a heavyweight like Mamelodi Sundowns on a debut is a testament to the player's character and readiness for the demands of playing for Chiefs.

“You know he’s [Mokwana] an international player; he is going to bring a little bit of experience and at the same time give us that spark going forward. Imagine it is his first game and performing like that, playing in a game against Sundowns, which is a very big game in the country,” Katsande told KickOff.

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The man affectionately known as 'Salt and Vinegar' during his playing days continued to wax lyrical about the future prospects of the team. “And performing like that means the future looks good, so we hope he continues and also adds some experience within our young squad,” he added. The hope is that Mokwana can act as a mentor while providing the offensive output required to keep the club competitive at the top of the Betway Premiership standings.

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Building momentum for the Soweto derby final

The return of Phili from his injury layoff adds another dimension to the tactical options available to the coaching staff.

“Of course [he brings quality], we’ve seen what he is capable of before the injury, and now he's coming back from injury; of course we’re not going to expect him to hit top form, but gradually he will come. Hopefully we’re going to have all our quality players available, so the club can continue to improve going forward. You can see that they are taking those giant steps to take the club where it belongs,” the Zimbabwean legend concluded when discussing the club's current trajectory.

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With a massive Soweto derby final on the horizon, the focus at Naturena is firmly on sustaining this upward trend. The combination of Mokwana’s clinical edge and Phili’s raw talent has given the supporters a reason to believe that the glory days are no longer a distant memory. If these two "weapons" can stay fit and continue to deliver in high-stakes matches, the Glamour Boys may finally be ready to reclaim their throne as the kings of South African football.