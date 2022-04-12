Kaizer Chiefs starlets jet out to Belgium for trials

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed reserve team midfielder Mduduzi Shabalala left South Africa on Monday for trials at Belgian second-tier side KVC Westerlo.

He would be followed by goalkeeper Bontle Molefe who will jet off to try his luck at top-flight league side Royal Antwerp.

Shabalala has been one of Amakhosi’s key players in their DStv Diski Challenge team.

“Kaizer Chiefs’ young sensation Mduduzi Shabalala jetted out of South Africa on Monday night for trials in Belgium,” Chiefs said in a statement.

“Shabalala attracted interest from KVC Westerlo, a club in the B Division of the Belgian League after a tremendous season with the Chiefs reserve team this season, where he scored some crucial goals and created a number of opportunities for his teammates.

“The talented attacker also took part in the DStv Compact Cup earlier this year after being voted for by the fans. Shabalala will spend two weeks in Belgium before returning to South Africa for a few days. He will then fly out to Spain after being named player of the tournament in the Cosafa Cup.”

Earlier this year, Chiefs development coach Vela Khumalo had revealed that Shabalala would train with La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Shabalala was training with the Chiefs first team in November and December 2021 after the club was hit by Covid-19.

That saw him making it to the bench when Chiefs hosted Sekhukhune United.

The starlet was then recognised to be included in the Warriors squad for the DStv Compact Cup to fill in a quota reserved for reserve team players.

His teammate in the reserve team Molefe has also attracted interest in Europe.

“Goalkeeper Molefe will follow Shabalala later and is expected to leave the country this Thursday,” Chiefs said.

Article continues below

“He will spend a month with Royal Antwerp FC, a First Division A club in Belgium.”

Molefe’s prospects of first-team football at Chiefs are currently slim with Brandon Petersen, Daniel Akpeyi, Itumeleng Khune and Bruce Bvuma ahead of him.