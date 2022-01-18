Kaizer Chiefs starlet Shabalala off to Spain to train with Barcelona and Real Madrid

Kaizer Chiefs reserve team midfielder Mduduzi Shabalala is set to travel to Spain where is due to train with La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Chiefs development coach Vela Khumalo says Shabalala might not return to play at home if he impresses in Europe.

The youngster has been one of Amakhosi’s key players in their DStv Diski Challenge team.

“His trip [to Spain] was postponed due to Covid-19 but they have written to us requesting that he vaccinates, and he has done that,” said Khumalo as per The South African.

“What’s left is for them to tell us when he should come. It’s a great opportunity because he will get the chance to be seen by different teams and he may not come back because of his talent.

“If he doesn’t succeed, he will come back and continue his development at Naturena because he’s an amazing talent that’s rare in Mzansi.

“Being named player of the tournament at the Cosafa Cup tournament meant a lot, and it wasn’t by a mistake. What’s good is that he’s playing for Kaizer Chiefs where there is pressure; that will help him settle.”

Shabalala was training with the Chiefs first team in November and December 2021 after the club was hit by Covid-19.

That saw him making it to the bench when Chiefs hosted Sekhukhune United.

The starlet has also been recognised to be included in the Warriors squad for the DStv Compact Cup to fill in a quota reserved for reserve team players.

To justify in drafting into the Warriors team, Shabalala recently grabbed a brace in the DStv Diski Challenge 5-4 defeat by Royal AM.

Article continues below

“I was happy to be named man of the match and I am also pleased to be selected for the DStv Compact Cup, which means that I simply have to up my game,” Shabalala told the Chiefs website.

“This performance is definitely a boost to my confidence before the DStv Compact Cup. Getting voted in shows that I am playing good football and that people love seeing me play. I will keep on fighting and doing the right things.”