Kaizer Chiefs starlet McFarlane dies in tragic accident

The Soweto giants have lost one of their most promising players in their academy

academy starlet James McFarlane has tragically passed on according to his managing agency, Siyavuma Sports Group (SSG).

The promising midfielder is said to have been involved in a motor vehicle accident.

SSG released the following statement regarding the death of the youth international.

"It’s with a very heavy heart that we advise that James McFarlane, Kaizer Chiefs U19 and SA national U17 team player has passed away in a tragic accident," a statement read.

"We have lost one of our family. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and to those of his companions who also tragically lost their lives."

"We will miss you, James. May your soul Rest In Peace. Base Soccer #SSG "Leaders of African Football."

The 18-year-old was the captain of the Chiefs under-17 side before being promoted to the club's under-19 team.

His exploits caught eye of then-South Africa under-17 head coach Molefi Ntseki in 2017 and he was included in the national team.

McFarlane was part of the South Africa team which participated in the 2017 Cosafa Under-17 Championship in Mauritius.

The diminutive player scored against Mozambique in the opening Group B match and South Africa managed to advance to the knockout phase.

However, Ntseki's side was stunned by the tournament hosts, Mauritius in the semi-finals and they also lost to Malawi in the third-place play-off match.

McFarlane was then included in South Africa's preliminary squad ahead of the 2018 Cosafa Under-17 Championship which was also hosted by Mauritius.

However, this time McFarlane was not named in the final squad for the regional tournament and Ntseki's side finished second and qualified for the 2019 Caf Under-17 (Afcon) finals in .

Goal sends its heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of McFarlane as well as his club, Chiefs and former teammates.