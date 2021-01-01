Kaizer Chiefs star Zuma: 'We put ourselves in this situation, we need to get ourselves out'

The Soweto giants have found themselves flirting with relegation with just a point better than bottom-placed Black Leopards

midfielder Dumisani Zuma has admitted they face yet another potential upset when they visit for Wednesday’s Premier Soccer League ( ) match at Jonsson Kings Park, but added it is their responsibility to rescue themselves from their difficult situation.

Having played nine league games so far this season, Chiefs have managed just one victory, four draws and as many defeats, a run which has left them placed 14th on the table with just a point better than basement side Black .

While they are struggling to improve their season, Zuma has refused to blame outside forces for their woes, saying it is up to them to lift themselves.

More teams

“Everyone knows the situation we are in and it is very important for us to get that win,” Zuma told the Chiefs website.

“Everyone is very focused. We’ve put ourselves in this situation and we need to fight and get ourselves up on the league table. Winning is vital and so is collecting the points available to us.”

Chiefs have failed to win in their last seven league matches and Zuma is worried that AmaZulu could extend their difficult run.

The Chiefs midfielder says the arrival of coach Benni McCarthy who appears to have instilled confidence at Usuthu could complicate matters for them.

“From my experience, they are always a difficult opponent to play. Again, they have players and a new coach, so we don’t really know much about them. It is going to be a difficult one, but we know if we stick to our philosophy, we will do well,” said Zuma.

Article continues below

“We know very well it is hard to play against AmaZulu on their own turf. But we have to believe in ourselves and as we saw last season we scored late when we played them away from home. So, they test you, but you have to stick to your game plan and if you persevere, you can get a positive result.”

Zuma will be hoping for his first start of the season, having featured in Amakhosi’s last three league games after missing the start of the campaign due to injury.

“I had been struggling with match fitness... these minutes that I have been getting are going to boost my confidence and my stamina,” Zuma said.