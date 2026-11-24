Share Follow GOAL on Google

Kaizer Chiefs young forward has been told he must find a new level of composure if he is to fulfil his potential at Naturena. The advice comes after the striker squandered several high-profile opportunities during the Amakhosi's recent triumph over Mamelodi Sundowns.

Advertisement

Malatsi highlights Duba's lack of composure

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Thabiso Malatsi has provided a blunt assessment of Wandile Duba’s current finishing abilities following a dramatic weekend in the Carling Knockout. While the Soweto giants secured their place in the final with a 2-1 victory over Mamelodi Sundowns, the match was far more stressful than it perhaps needed to be.

The wastefulness in front of goal meant that Chiefs had to wait until early in extra-time for Pule Mmodi to finally break the deadlock. Elias Mokwana, coming off the bench as a second-half substitute, managed to double the advantage just before the extra-time interval, which proved crucial as Mothobi Mvala’s late strike for Sundowns created a nervous finish.

Reflecting on the performance, Malatsi suggested that the scoreline did not truly reflect the dominance Chiefs exerted over their Tshwane rivals. He noted that the opportunities were there to make it a much more comfortable evening for the fans. “We almost killed Sundowns. You know how many goals I counted as sure goals? Six! Duba missed clear chances but he will learn. You know what he was supposed to do?” Malatsi asked during an interview with KickOff.

Drawing comparisons with Relebohile Mofokeng

The veteran midfielder pointed towards rising star Relebohile Mofokeng as the blueprint for Duba to follow. According to Malatsi, the difference between a good prospect and a clinical finisher lies in the mental approach taken when entering the penalty area. He believes that Duba possesses the physical tools and the positioning but lacks the ice-cool temperament that Mofokeng has displayed since breaking into the professional ranks at such a young age.

Advertisement Advertisement

Malatsi emphasized that the penalty area should be treated with a specific mindset, one that requires calm rather than haste. “He is good that boy but he just lacks composure. You see Rele Mofokeng, that boy has composure. Composure is key. When you are in that area you humble yourself,” Malatsi explained.

Related Topics

For Duba, the challenge is to translate his obvious talent into tangible output. The advice to "humble yourself" in the final third refers to the ability to stay relaxed under pressure, ensuring that the final shot or pass is executed with precision rather than panic. As Chiefs prepare for a massive Soweto Derby final in the Carling Knockout, the pressure on the young striker to find his scoring boots will only intensify, especially if he wants to cement his place in the starting eleven for the long term.

The art of passing the ball into the net

Continuing his analysis, Malatsi used a domestic metaphor to describe how a striker should behave when they are deep in opposition territory. He suggested that the goal should not be attacked with aggression, but rather with a calculated finish that takes the goalkeeper out of the equation. By looking at other successful strikers in the league, such as Evidence Makgopa, Malatsi believes there is a clear lesson for Duba to take into his next training sessions and matches.

Advertisement

“When you are in the box you are in the kitchen, we have to eat. There you just feign and you pass the net. You saw what ‘Ngwana Sesi’ [Evidence Makgopa] did, you saw his second goal [against Stellenbosch]?” Malatsi remarked as he highlighted the technical proficiency required to beat modern goalkeepers. “He did not score he just passed the net. He just looked at the goalkeeper and picked his spot. You don’t score, you pass the net,” the man affectionately known as ‘Skapie’ insisted.

This technical nuance - treating the shot as a pass into the corner - is what Malatsi feels is missing from Duba’s game. The young forward has the speed and movement to get into the "kitchen," but he is currently failing to "eat" because of his hurried finishing. As Chiefs head into a historic cup final, the development of their young strike force remains a primary concern for the technical staff, who will be hoping Duba can take these lessons on board to help the club end their long-standing Carling Kockout Cup trophy drought against their fiercest rivals.