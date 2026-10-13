Kaizer Chiefs star targets CAF Champions League star and PSL title - 'The other ambitions will come'

Kaizer Chiefs have spent years chasing the elusive continental star on their jersey, a mark of supremacy that has remained just out of reach for the Glamour Boys with the closest they have reached was defeat in the 2020/21 final to Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly.

Speaking about his long-term goals for his tenure at Naturena, Moloisane was emphatic about where his priorities lie.

“A star [CAF Champions League],” Moloisane stated firmly when discussing his aspirations.

“That’s the first thing to say, man. We have an opportunity to see if we can do it this season,” he told iDiski Times.

While the Champions League remains the ultimate dream, the immediate focus for the Amakhosi involves a push for the CAF Confederation Cup.

The defender's confidence reflects a renewed sense of optimism under the current technical team. Despite recent injury setbacks within the squad, the belief remains that Chiefs can compete across multiple fronts. Moloisane’s individual experience in continental knockout football will be crucial as the team attempts to navigate the difficult away fixtures and high-stakes matches that define African club competitions.

Within the borders of South Africa, Moloisane is equally focused on restoring Chiefs to the summit of the Betway Premiership.

The club has endured a frustrating period without a league title, with their last domestic championship last coming back to Naturena in 2014 under the guidance of Stuart Baxter. For a club of Chiefs' stature, a decade-long wait for a league trophy is considered far too long, and the new arrivals are under no illusions about the task at hand.

The 27-year-old understands that league consistency is the foundation upon which all other successes are built. He is eager to play his part in ending the trophy drought that has plagued the club for several seasons.

“And the league, of course, it’s one thing that has gone past us for a long time. And for me, it’s my first season. I hope we’ll get as many trophies as we can,” Moloisane added.

The path to glory will not be easy, but Moloisane is prepared for the challenge of being a Chiefs player.

“And that’s where the start is. Then the rest of the other ambitions will come,” he concluded.

As the season progresses, fans will be looking to see if his leadership at the back can translate into the silverware he so clearly desires for the Amakhosi faithful.



