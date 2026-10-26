Kaizer Chiefs star reveals Orlando Pirates captain Nkosinathi Sibisi is his inspiration - 'He once faced doubters in his career'

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In the fiercely contested world of South African football, it is rare to find an Amakhosi player praising a cornerstone of the Buccaneers squad. However, rising Amakhosi defender Xolani Cossa has broken ranks to reveal how he models his own career resilience on the leadership shown by the Sea Robbers skipper.

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A surprising source of motivation

The Soweto derby rivalry is legendary for its intensity, yet Xolani Cossa believes that talent and mental fortitude should be admired regardless of club colours.

Cossa believes that Nkosinathi Sibisi’s ability to silence his critics is a blueprint for any young player facing adversity in the Premier Soccer League.

“I have seen the likes of Sibisi [Nkosinathi] from Orlando Pirates. That guy has given me much aspiration to say anything is possible. He once faced doubters in his career, and now he is showing them what he’s capable of,” Cossa told FARPost.

Sibisi’s rise to the top

Sibisi’s trajectory serves as a perfect example of why Cossa is so enamoured with his approach. Under the guidance of Abdeslam Ouaddou, Sibisi underwent a remarkable transformation that saw him become a pivotal figure in the squad.

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“I have been looking up to him, and I have learnt a thing or two from seeing him close by during friendlies we played as Gomora against Pirates. I got to see how he is handling the situation on the field," he added.

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International recognition and consistency

Beyond his domestic success, Sibisi has also managed to maintain his status within the national team setup.

This level of consistency at the highest level of the game is what Cossa aims for. The young defender recognises that the path to the top is rarely linear and that even established internationals like Sibisi had to endure difficult periods to earn their stripes. By observing Sibisi's interactions during friendly matches, Cossa has gained invaluable insight into the professional standards required to survive and thrive in the top flight.

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Proving the doubters wrong

As Cossa enters the next phase of his career at Gomora United, his focus remains entirely on returning to Naturena to claim a spot in the Chiefs first team. Having been part of the pre-season preparations for the 2026/27 campaign before his loan move was finalised, the defender knows he is on the radar of the Chiefs technical staff. He views his current situation not as a setback, but as an opportunity to build the same 'thick skin' that has defined Sibisi’s career.

“Every team has people who doubt and doubt your job. I need to be careful and show that I’m ready; I was in that setup when the [2026/27] season started. So I have to prove myself to them [Chiefs coaches and management] and say I’m ready for that level,” Cossa concluded.