TELL ME MORE: Tau is a regular for the national team and the coach expected him to be part of the team that will play forthcoming friendly matches as he continues to prepare for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

However, the Al Ahly attacker has reportedly opted to skip the international friendlies owing to personal reasons.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tau has started the season with the Red Devils on a high; he has scored four goals in two Premier League games played.

His last major contribution, at the club level, was on Sunday night when he scored a brace to help Al Ahly beat Ismaily 3-1 in the Egyptian top tier.

TELL ME MORE: Mdantsane has played 10 matches for Chiefs after joining from Cape Town City in June this year. He has started five times but is yet to score or assist despite his good performances.

He will join another Amakhosi midfielder Sibongiseni Mthethwa who was included by Broos in the Bafana squad.

WHAT NEXT: Bafana are expected to camp in Gauteng in preparation for their international assignments.

On Friday, South Africa host Isihlangu before leaving for Ivory Coast to play the Elephants on Tuesday, October 17.

The results will be important for Broos since they will be a picture of what to expect in the competitive games.