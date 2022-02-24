Kaizer Chiefs star Petersen refuses to give up on catching Mamelodi Sundowns in the PSL

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen strongly believes that they can still win this season's Premier Soccer League title.



This is despite Amakhosi being placed fifth on the league standings - 19 points behind runaway leaders and reigning champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who have looked unstoppable at times this season, while Chiefs have been inconsistent.



However, Chiefs have four games in hand, but the Soweto giants could forfeit at least six points if they lose their case against PSL for the non-fulfilment of their two fixtures, against Cape Town City and Lamontville Golden Arrows in December last year.



“Chiefs are a big brand, known for winning trophies, so going this long without a trophy is difficult. However, there are still a lot of points at stake. It’s never over until it’s over,’’ Petersen said on Sowetan.



“We feel for our fans because it’s not nice being without a trophy for this long. The aim is always to win trophies but sometimes you need some luck.



“At the end of the day, our job is to compete on the pitch not worry too much about what’s happening outside. There’s still a lot of games to play."



The last time Chiefs won a major trophy was in 2015 and their only chance of winning any silverware this term is the league championship having been eliminated from the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup.



Petersen, who has established himself as Amakhosi's first-choice keeper since the current campaign resumed this month following a mid-season break, indicated that he is reaping the rewards of his hard work.



“You only play the way you train, so I am doing the right things every day at training, hence I have been playing. When my chance came, I took it," he added.



"For keepers, it’s tough because chances don’t come that often…when you get it you have to take it with both hands."



Chiefs will travel to the 2010 Fifa World Cup venue, Peter Mokaba Stadium where they are scheduled to face Baroka FC on Saturday.