Kaizer Chiefs star Nurkovic on getting back to his best and taking aim at TS Galaxy

Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nurkovic believes he is getting back to his best form after he scored in the 3-1 Premier Soccer League win against Chippa United on Saturday.

The 29-year-old Serbian was among the goals at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium after his neat near-post finish helped Amakhosi to their 11th win of the season.

Nurkovic, who was enjoying a good run of form before he tore his lateral meniscus during the club’s Caf Champions League campaign last season and then needed surgery at the start of the current campaign, has already missed a huge chunk of matches this time around.

What did Nurkovic say?

“The team prepared very well for this game and everything went as we had planned. I am very happy to be back on the scoresheet,” Nurkovic told the media.



“We just have to continue with this fighting spirit and with this kind of performance and everything will be fine for us.”

On staying out of action owing to the injury, the Serb said: “We have to be realistic. I’ve been through some challenging times after surgery. I was working very hard on my mental state and on my physique.

Backpagepix

“Things are coming back in the right way once again. I just want to do my best in every game and to get back to my best to help the team in the best possible way.”

Chiefs will next face TS Galaxy at FNB Stadium and according to Nurkovic, they must respect their opponents heading into the clash.

‘Chiefs have to respect opponents’

“We have to respect every opponent. Football is getting better and better each year, everything is at a higher level,” Nurkovic continued.



“We have to look at ourselves and at our own performance, perform to the level we did against Chippa, and give the best possible play on the field.”

Nurkovic has further welcomed the decision to have fans during the Chiefs versus SuperSport United clash at FNB Stadium this coming on Saturday.

“I personally can’t wait to have supporters and the Amakhosi family back in the stands. They’re like our 12th player and extra motivation for us on the field. As soon as we get them back at the stadium, things will be much better for us,” explained Nurkovic.

Chiefs are currently third on the 16-team table after collecting 38 points from 21 matches. They have managed 11 wins, five draws, and suffered five defeats.