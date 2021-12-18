Kaizer Chiefs star Ngezana explains why injury was a blessing in disguise

Kaizer Chiefs defender Siyabonga Ngezana has claimed his recent injury was more of a blessing in disguise.

After his return from an injury that had sidelined him since June, Ngezana was first involved as a substitute against Swallows FC in late November before he started against Sekhukhune United when they registered a 2-0 win in their last outing.

"It was the first time in my career I was out for so long. I look at it as a blessing in disguise," Ngezana told the club's portal.

"I learnt a lot and discovered many things during this time. Having to stay indoors was frustrating. You are not used to the situation and not doing anything was challenging."

According to the 24-year-old, the time he had while sidelined gave him an opportunity for self-introspection.

"I kept busy by continuing my studies. It did not mean that if I was injured I could not do anything at all. I was studying and learning a lot about myself. I was also thinking about what life without football could be like," he added.

"As a player, I realised I needed to leave a mark so that people could remember me. Not just playing, but playing to be remembered. Whenever I get an opportunity, I need to ensure I do my best so that people remember the name on the back of my jersey."

Ngezana added that he had to push himself in order to get a start against Sekhukhune.

This was the first time Amakhosi had played a competitive game after failing to honour their fixtures against Cape Town City and Golden Arrows due to a Covid-19 outbreak at the club's headquarters in Naturena, Johannesburg.

"It feels great to be back in the first eleven, I am grateful to be back. I knew that getting back into the team wouldn’t be easy, because the level of competition in the squad is very high. There is someone already occupying the space, so I knew I had to work hard," he added.

"Playing my first 90 minutes and helping the team keep a clean sheet was exciting. Because of the situation with Covid-19 in the camp, I pushed myself to be ready. I was not hundred per cent and I had to condition my mind to believe that I could play and that’s what I did."