Kaizer Chiefs star Ngcobo 'high in spirit' after Orlando Pirates win and looking to beat Wydad Casablanca

Amakhosi resume continental business and host the Moroccans after an important win

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo says they are spurred by their Soweto derby victory against Orlando Pirates in their last game as they welcome continental heavyweights Wydad Casablanca for Saturday’s Caf Champions League Group C clash.

Although their last Champions League outing was a 0-0 draw away at Petro Atletico de Luanda just over two weeks ago, Chiefs went on to beat Orlando Pirates 1-0 five days later to end a three-match run of failing to triumph over their Soweto rivals.

Ngcobo says the Pirates win boosted their mentality going into the Wydad match.

“That was not an easy game against Pirates but it was a nice game actually,” Ngcobo told Chiefs media.

“We are happy we managed to get the three points so I think that will boost our confidence and momentum going forward. We just have to keep up the spirit and keep going. Obviously, Wydad are a good team but we just have to make sure that we prepare very well and I am confident that we can beat them. We just have to be confident.”

Chiefs were thumped 4-0 in the reverse fixture by Wydad in neutral Ouagadougou which makes the Moroccans potentially difficult opponents on Saturday.

Amakhosi host Wydad looking to climb from third spot where they are currently placed with five points, the same as second-placed Horoya AC.

After hosting Wydad, Chiefs travel to Horoya for the final game of their group in what looks like a mammoth task but Ngcobo believes they can still advance to the quarter-finals.

“I think they [Wydad] just capitalised on the chances they got and the little mistakes that we committed [in the first leg] and they were able to get the ball in the back of the net,” said Ngcobo.

“We still have a big chance [to progress to the knockout phase], we just have to make sure that we win all the games that are left and then we will be fine. They [Wydad] won the first game against us so I think they will be more careful and we just have to go with them and make sure that we win.

“We are in high spirits as a team, we know that we can win the games we are left with. We just have to be confident and keep pushing and we will go through.”