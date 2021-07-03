Kaizer Chiefs star Ngcobo and SuperSport United's Williams headline South Africa's final Olympic squad

The 20-man roster includes two overage players with the Southern African side scheduled to face the tournament hosts in their first match

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and SuperSport United captain Ronwen Williams have been named in South Africa's final squad for the 2020 Olympic Games.

The South African under-23 side was drawn in Group A along with hosts Japan, France and Mexico with the men's football tournament set to get underway on July 22.

The team's head coach David Notoane was allowed to name three overage players in his squad, but the 52-year-old tactician has included only two.

Williams, who is also Bafana Bafana's first-choice goalkeeper, and Cape Town City defender Abbubaker Mobara are the two overage players in the 20-man squad.

Mobara's experience from the 2016 Olympic Games which were hosted by Brazil will be important as South Africa look to reach the knockout phase of the men's football tournament.

The inclusion of Ngcobo has come as a surprise with Notoane having recently stated that the left-footed playmaker and his Chiefs teammate Reeve Frolser will miss the Olympic Games.

Chiefs are set to battle it out with Al Ahly of Egypt in the Caf Champions League final which is scheduled to be played at Stade Mohamed V in Morocco on July 17.

This will be five days before South Africa take on Japan in their opening Group A game which is expected to be played at Ajinomoto Stadium on July 22.

Ngcobo is one of Amakhosi's key players having enjoyed his breakout campaign in the 2020/21 season - playing 34 matches across all competitions and netted four goals in the process.

South Africa will be hoping to reach the knockout phase of the Olympic Games for the first time in what will be the country's third appearance in the global tournament.

The 3-1 win over Brazil at the 2000 Olympic Games in Australia remains South Africa's only win in the competition.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Mondli Mpoto, Sifiso Mlungwana

Defenders: Katlego Mohamme, Luke Fleurs, Sibusiso Mabiliso, Abbubaker Mobara, Thabiso Monyane, Tericous Malope

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Thabo Cele, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Sipho Mbule Goodman Mosele, Kamohelo Mahlatsi

Strikers: Fagrie Lakay, Luther Singh, Evidence Makgopa, Lyle Foster, Keletso Makgalwa, Kobamelo Kodisang