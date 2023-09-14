Kaizer Chiefs star Msimango breaks silence on Bafana Bafana snub

Kaizer Chiefs defender Given Msimango has opened up on Amakhosi players being overlooked for national team duty.

Chiefs had one player in the Bafana squad

Pule Mmodi made it to the national team

Msimango comments on the club contributing few players to Bafana

WHAT HAPPENED? The Soweto giants contributed just one player to the just-ended Bafana Bafana camp for friendly matches against Namibia and DR Congo.

Pule Mmodi was the only player to be selected by coach Hugo Broos while Msimango and Sifiso Hlanti were dropped from the preliminary squad.

With Msimango mentioned as one of the consistent players at Chiefs and viewed as a Bafana candidate, he comments on being overlooked by the national team.

WHAT WAS SAID: "First and foremost for me, it's just to be happy for the guys that got selected," Msimango told the media.

"Especially when I look at the squad that was there, Mlungisi Mbunjana, Bathusi Aubaas, my former colleagues [at TS Galaxy], very happy for them. All three of us have had that ambition of playing for Bafana, so when they get selected, I'm always happy.

"On a personal level, for me, it's a motivation to keep working and to keep doing well. The coach [Broos] is there watching and I respect his decisions on the final selection and for me, it's just to continue doing the work for Kaizer Chiefs.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs players missing out on national team selection has become a major talking point.

Mamelodi Sundowns have been dominating national team selection while Orlandi Pirates have contributed a few players to the national side.

That leaves Amakhosi under stern scrutiny for struggling to supply players to the Bafana fold.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? The Soweto giants return to competitive action this weekend with a Premier Soccer League assignment after the Fifa break and they will be trying to catch up with log leaders Sundowns.