Kaizer Chiefs star Mphahlele wary of Katsande threat ahead of Sekhukhune United clash

Kaizer Chiefs defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele has identified his former teammate and Sekhukhune United star Willard Katsande as a potential threat to the Soweto giants.



Sekhukhune are set to welcome Amakhosi at the 2010 Fifa World Cup quarter-final venue, Emirates Airline Park on Saturday in their penultimate match of the current PSL season.



The man nicknamed Rama feels that Katsande, who spent a decade with Chiefs, could give Sekhukhune inside information about Amakhosi which hurt the Soweto giants on the day.



"They have a very experienced team and they are a tough team," Mphahlele told the club.



"They play at a very high pace. So, we have to be strong physically, we have to be prepared to run more than them. We know that we will be playing away and they will be looking to put us under pressure.



"Obviously, they have the likes of Katsande who knows the club very well. He will probably give them the inside information."



However, the experienced player, who made his PSL debut at Emirates Airline Park when it was still known as Ellis Park Stadium 15 years ago, believes that Amakhosi can get a positive result at the historic venue.



"But we are confident that we can go there and get a positive result. We have watched a few of their videos," Mphahlele said.



"The coach [Arthur Zwane] has also told us a bit about their strengths and weaknesses. We are obviously planning for the game and we are looking to go to Ellis Park and get a positive result.



"It is a very difficult team to play against, they have done well [in their debut season in the top flight]. So, we have to be at our best in order to get the maximum points there."



Mphahlele helped Swallows FC claim a 1-0 win over Orlando Pirates on his PSL debut at Emirates Airline Park in August 2007 as a 17-year-old.