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South Africa Under-23 head coach Raymond Mdaka has singled out the Amakhosi youngster for praise following the national team's successful progression in the Olympic qualifiers. The young attacker has long been a talking point in domestic football, but his latest displays on the international stage suggest a player rapidly reaching a new level of maturity.

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Vilakazi shows defensive growth and tactical discipline

The development of Mfundo Vilakazi has reached a turning point according to South Africa Under-23 head coach Raymond Mdaka. Following a hard-fought 4-2 aggregate victory over Madagascar, which secured AmaGlug-Glug a place in the third round of the 2028 LA Olympic Games qualifiers, the technical team highlighted the Kaizer Chiefs youngster's evolution. While Vilakazi has often been associated with the flair and showboating common in the Betway Premiership, his performance in the second leg at Lucas Moripe Stadium showcased a newfound willingness to contribute to the collective effort.

“I really congratulate the boy. If you look at him now, he’s a better player, even when he goes to [Kaizer] Chiefs,” Mdaka said during the post-match interview as reported by FARPost. “It’s just that we need to understand him. Here he’s playing with his age group. So maybe when he’s playing with the senior players, he might not be getting the leverage that he gets when he plays with his age mates. We talk to him, he listens, and he understands. Mfundo was a player who wouldn’t chase after losing the ball. But now we rely on him in terms of winning back the ball. So, even when he does a thing [showboating], he does it objectively and positively going forward. We appreciate those kinds of things.”

Dismissing the international versus club form debate

There has been a persistent narrative surrounding the 20-year-old attacker suggesting that he finds life easier in the junior international setup than he does in the high-pressure environment at Naturena. However, Mdaka was quick to dispel the notion that there is a massive discrepancy between Vilakazi's performances for his country and his contributions to Fernando Da Cruz's side. The coach believes the player is finding a professional equilibrium that will serve both the national team and the Amakhosi well in the coming months as he matures into a regular starter.

Mdaka emphasized that the frequency of the player's appearances for Chiefs is a testament to his current standing in the domestic game. The coach pointed out that the 20-year-old is no longer just a bit-part player or a luxury substitute but is becoming a consistent presence in the matchday squad for one of the biggest clubs on the continent. This consistency at the club level has clearly translated into confidence when he dons the national team jersey, allowing him to lead by example among his peers in the Under-23 category.

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“I still believe that with what he’s doing [at Chiefs], it’s not like he’s doing far much better when he’s here and not doing well there,” Mdaka added during his assessment of the player's current form. “He’s playing almost every game nowadays [at Chiefs]. So I think it’s balanced, and that’s good.” By bridging the gap between showmanship and effective team play, Vilakazi is proving his doubters wrong and establishing himself as one of the most exciting prospects in South African football. The focus now shifts toward maintaining this level of performance as the domestic season enters a critical phase.

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Focus shifts to Cameroon and Olympic dreams

The victory over Madagascar is merely a stepping stone for Mdaka and his squad as they look toward the bigger picture of qualifying for the Los Angeles Olympics.

The tactical shift mentioned by Mdaka regarding Vilakazi's defensive contributions will be vital against a physically imposing Cameroon side. The ability to win the ball back high up the pitch and transition quickly into attack has become a hallmark of this Under-23 team, and the Chiefs star is central to that strategy. Having players who can combine individual brilliance with a disciplined tactical approach gives South Africa a genuine chance of progressing further in the competition. The technical team will be hoping that Vilakazi continues this upward trend when he returns to club duties.

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As the international break concludes, the focus for the young attacker returns to the Betway Premiership and Carling Knockout Cup, where the scrutiny is relentless. If he can maintain the defensive work rate and objective decision-making praised by Mdaka, he will likely become an even more indispensable asset for Chiefs. For now, the Amakhosi faithful and the national team supporters can take encouragement from the words of his international coach, who clearly believes the "boy" is becoming a man on the football pitch. The upcoming months will be crucial as he seeks to cement his place as a superstar for both club and country.