Kaizer Chiefs star Mfundo Vilakazi reveals private conversation with Fernando Da Cruz about showboating: 'Sometimes it’s not necessary'

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The Amakhosi attacker has shared the specific instructions given to him by his coach regarding his flair-heavy style of play. The teenage sensation, known for his technical ability, explained how the French tactician is attempting to balance individual entertainment with collective team results.

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Da Cruz sets boundaries for Vilakazi

Kaizer Chiefs attacking sensation Mfundo Vilakazi has lifted the lid on a private conversation with head coach Fernando Da Cruz regarding showboating, revealing the exact guidance given to him by the French tactician.

“When the coach arrived, he told me that he knows my style of play, but sometimes it’s not necessary for me to be showboating,” Vilakazi said as per FARPost. The 20-year-old has become a fan favourite at Naturena for his ability to beat defenders with ease, but Da Cruz is clearly keen to ensure that this skill is used effectively. Despite the warning, the manager has not completely banned the youngster from expressing himself on the pitch, provided it happens at the right moments in a match.

“But he didn’t say I must stop doing it, but what I told myself is that the team comes first. I can’t be showboating when my team is not getting the results. If we start getting the results, I can start to do that, but sometimes you don’t plan the showboating; it just happens,” he added. This mature outlook suggests the player is beginning to understand the tactical discipline required at the highest level of the professional game.

Derby day looms for Soweto giants

Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will lock horns at FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon with three points and the Soweto Derby bragging rights at stake. Both teams enter the contest with significant momentum after recording emphatic 3-0 victories in their respective midweek cup outings.

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With the two sides facing off in a high-stakes match, Vilakazi will likely be one of the players to catch the eye of fans watching the popular clash. The Soweto-born star has made a massive impact since breaking into the first-team setup.

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Vilakazi was also part of the squad that famously lifted the 2025 Nedbank Cup, a triumph that ended a painful decade-long trophy drought for the Glamour Boys.

Closing the gap in the Premiership

Meanwhile, Vilakazi will be eager to help Amakhosi push rivals Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership title race. The current standings show that Chiefs have significant ground to make up if they are to challenge for the crown this season.

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They trail second-placed Pirates by seven points, while log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns hold an eight-point advantage over the Glamour Boys. This makes the weekend clash even more significant, as a defeat would see them lose further ground to their biggest rivals.

The tactical battle between Da Cruz and his counterparts will be fascinating, especially regarding how much freedom he affords his creative players. If Vilakazi can find the right balance between his signature flair and the needs of the team, he could be the deciding factor in the derby.