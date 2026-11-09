Kaizer Chiefs star Mfundo Vilakazi reveals Fernando Da Cruz’s calm halftime message: 'The goal would come by itself'

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The Amakhosi winger has provided a fascinating insight into the tactical composure that fuelled the club's dramatic comeback victory in the Carling Knockout. The Soweto giants demonstrated significant mental fortitude to overcome an early deficit and secure their place in the semi-finals of the competition. Following a tense encounter at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium, the young star explained exactly how the coaching staff managed to settle the players' nerves during a high-pressure interval.

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Da Cruz settles the nerves in Polokwane

Kaizer Chiefs showed the kind of resilience their supporters have been desperate for as they overturned a first-half deficit to defeat Siwelele FC 2-1 on Sunday. The encounter began on a difficult note for the Glamour Boys when Siyabonga Ndebele found the back of the net in the 12th minute, silencing the travelling Amakhosi faithful.

Speaking after the match, Mfundo Vilakazi expressed his delight at the team’s ability to navigate the pressure of knockout football. The talented winger, who has become a focal point of the club's attacking philosophy, admitted that the fixture was a stern test of their credentials. He highlighted the importance of moving forward in a tournament that represents a major opportunity for the club, emphasizing that the victory was a deserved reward for their persistence over ninety minutes.

"I’m happy that we were able to secure a spot in the semi-finals," the youngster told the media as reported by KickOff. "It was not an easy game, but we managed to go to the semi-finals; I’m happy. The fans are always with us, what we have to do is continue to make sure that we keep them happy. We won’t always be crying. There will be ups and downs, we are asking them to never give up on us. We will try by all means to keep them happy, and I think today we made them happy by progressing to the semi-finals."

The tactical blueprint for the second half

The turning point of the afternoon appeared to be the intervention of Fernando Da Cruz during the break. Rather than opting for a high-intensity hairdryer treatment, the coach chose a path of tactical serenity to ensure his players did not panic while searching for a winner. Vilakazi explained that the focus was on maintaining their structure and trusting the process rather than forcing the issue against a stubborn Siwelele defence that remained compact throughout the contest.

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According to the winger, the messaging was clear: maintain the tempo and stay composed in the final third. This psychological approach eventually paid off in the 84th minute when substitute Asanele Velebayi converted a pass from Flavio Da Silva to seal the win. By remaining patient and sticking to the game plan, Chiefs avoided the frantic errors that often plague teams in knockout scenarios, allowing their superior quality to eventually tell as the clock wound down toward the final whistle.

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"At half-time, the coach told us that we were playing well," Vilakazi revealed when discussing the specific instructions given to the squad. "He told us to calm down when we get to the opponents' box. The score was 1-1, and he told us to be patient, to play as if it’s still 0-0 and the goal would come by itself." This emphasis on remaining level-headed proved to be the decisive factor, as the team eventually broke through the opposition's resistance to secure their progression.

A titanic semi-final clash awaits

With the quarter-final hurdles now cleared, the path to silverware becomes significantly more difficult for the Soweto giants. The subsequent semi-final draw has set up a massive encounter that will serve as a true litmus test for the club’s current development under the new technical setup. Amakhosi have been drawn away from home against Mamelodi Sundowns in a match that is already being billed as the most significant fixture of the domestic season so far.

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This blockbuster clash is scheduled for the weekend of 21-22 November and will require every bit of the composure Vilakazi described if Chiefs are to reach the final. Meanwhile, the other side of the bracket sees defending champions Orlando Pirates facing a tricky trip to face Stellenbosch FC. For Chiefs, the focus remains on building momentum and rewarding a fanbase that has remained loyal through several seasons of rebuilding and transition, as they look to assert their dominance once again.

The upcoming weeks will provide a clearer picture of whether the calm and patient approach championed by Da Cruz can lead to tangible success on the field. Vilakazi and his teammates are fully aware of the expectations surrounding the club, and the victory over Siwelele has provided a much-needed boost of confidence.