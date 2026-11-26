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The Glamour Boys starlet has urged Amakhosi to put their defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns behind them and focus on the upcoming clash against Chilli Boys. The young attacker insists the Soweto giants are preparing well and believes they have what it takes to return from Gqeberha with maximum points.

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Personal growth

The rise of Mfundo Vilakazi has been one of the most compelling narratives at Naturena this season, with the creative midfielder becoming a vital cog in the Kaizer Chiefs machine.

His standout contribution so far came in the Carling Knockout Cup semifinal, where he tore through Mamelodi Sundowns to earn the Man of the Match award and secure a place in the final.

Vilakazi has identified three specific areas where he wants to contribute more effectively to the team’s cause as the campaign reaches its most critical stages.

“So far, I’m happy with how I started the season, I think have to improve on creating chances for the team, scoring goals and assisting more,” he explained, as quoted by iDiski Times.

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Focusing on Chippa

The immediate task for Vilakazi and his teammates is a difficult away fixture against Chippa United in Port Elizabeth this coming Saturday.

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“We’re playing against Chippa on Saturday, I think we must forget about the past [Sundowns game],” Vilakazi insisted.

The atmosphere at the club remains positive, with the entire squad pushing each other to maintain their high standards under pressure. “We must just focus on Chippa this Saturday. But we are preparing well, everyone is happy and working hard,” the talented attacking midfielder added.

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Respect for their upcoming opponents is a recurring theme in the Amakhosi camp, as they look to avoid an upset on the road. Vilakazi concluded by stating: “Chippa are a good team, we mustn’t undermine them. So, we’re going there to get the maximum points. I have confidence in my team that we will go to PE and come back with three points.”