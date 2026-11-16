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Glamour Boys legend Mandla Masango has identified the crucial development area that the Amakhosi young sensation must address to secure his future at the top level. Despite the 20-year-old’s rise to prominence at Naturena, the former winger believes flair alone will not be enough for the attacker to sustain his momentum in the modern game.

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The demand for final product

Mfundo Vilakazi has become a regular fixture in the Kaizer Chiefs starting XI under head coach Fernando Da Cruz. While acknowledging Vilakazi's ability to take on defenders with his dribbling skills, Masango believes the Amakhosi youngster needs to become more productive in the final third. He has challenged the attacking midfielder to improve his creativity and goal contributions, stressing that modern football demands more than individual brilliance.

“I would like to see Mfundo creating more chances and scoring more because modern football is all about statistics, as much as you can dribble past players,” Masango told FARPost. “At the end of the day, it’s all about the number of chances you create, the number of box entries, and the number of goals you score.”

'Competition is always good'

The pressure on Vilakazi is set to increase following the arrival of Elias Mokwana. Maintaining high standards at a club of Chiefs' stature requires constant pressure from the bench, and Masango feels that the presence of high-quality alternatives will force Vilakazi to refine his game.

“Most definitely. I think competition normally helps players to up their game, not to lie on their backs and relax, thinking they have arrived. Competition is always good because it keeps you on your toes,” Masango added. “You know, whenever you get an opportunity, you must use it wisely because there’s another player waiting for it.”

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International duty and future prospects

While the debate over his club role continues, Vilakazi remains a pivotal figure for his country. The talented attacker is currently representing the South African Under-23 national team as they navigate the qualification process for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

This international exposure is viewed as a vital part of Vilakazi's education, providing him with a different tactical environment away from the scrutiny of the Premiership. Performing on the continental stage offers the youngster a platform to implement the clinical edge that Masango insists is missing.

The coming months will be a significant test for Vilakazi as he balances the expectations of his club supporters with the technical demands of his mentors.