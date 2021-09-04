Kaizer Chiefs star Manyama provides injury update ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns clash

The 2016/17 PSL Footballer of the Year admitted that he is keen to return to action with Amakhosi set to face Masandawana later this month

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder-come-striker Lebogang Manyama has provided an update regarding his injury which has seen him miss the start of the current season.

The 30-year-old player picked up a knee injury ahead of this year's Caf Champions League final which he missed and Amakhosi succumbed to a 3-0 defeat to Al Ahly of Egypt two months ago.

Manyama was one of Chiefs' better performers last season and he finished the season as the team's top scorer in the PSL with seven goals.

The experienced player has now disclosed that he is close to returning to full fitness as he is currently training with the club's physio, David Milner.

“I’ve been back training on the side, obviously, with the physio, because I couldn’t really get into contact also, because it’s also a mental thing to go back and get stuck in with the guys,” Manyama told iDiski Times.

“So I’m just going in gradually, there are reasons for the past two weeks, I’ve been there as an extra man. But yesterday, I had a full session, obviously, still a bit of pain.

"But we’ve got a few weeks now, to try and get myself a fitness that was a bit higher and see where my strength is also."

Manyama played 38 matches across all competitions for Chiefs last season - scoring eight times and providing three assists.

Chiefs are set to take on reigning PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns in a league clash in Tshwane on September 12.

The former SuperSport United star is keen to return to action and he is hopeful that he will be in contention to start full training with his teammates under coach Stuart Baxter in the next few weeks.

"See maybe, most probably in a few weeks, I’ll probably be in contention to join the other guys, but yeah, it takes time, you have to be very patient.," he continued.

“And I am very patient and just listening to people who know better with this kind of job, I have to follow that, because I know very well that if I follow my heart, my heart wants to play even tomorrow.

“But there are people that are more experienced in these kinds of injuries than me and I have to take everything that they told me and so far, we’ve been working very well with the guys.”