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The Amakhosi winger has challenged his teammates to remain grounded as they prepare for a difficult league encounter against Chilli Boys this Saturday. The new arrival enjoyed a fairytale start to life with the Soweto giants, contributing a goal and an assist in the recent cup victory over Mamelodi Sundowns.

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Maintaining momentum

Fresh from a match-winning cameo in the Carling Knockout semi-finals, Elias Mokwana is determined to ensure Kaizer Chiefs do not suffer a hangover from their cup heroics.

“The preparations are going well. We just have to keep our heads down. We need to start picking up points in the league because I think we are far behind,” Mokwana said when discussing the current state of the squad.

“One thing for sure, I’ll always give my 100%. I will always give my heart out for the team,” he said, as per Sowetan.

Tactical battle in Gqeberha

Saturday’s trip to the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium presents a unique challenge for Mokwana, who will come face-to-face with a familiar figure in the opposing dugout. The winger previously played under the guidance of Brandon Truter, the current Chippa United head coach, and expects a stern test of the team's tactical discipline and patience.

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“Chippa are a good team. They have a wonderful coach in Brandon Truter ... I worked with him at Sekhukhune [United]. It will be a nice tactical game,” he explained.

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The Chili Boys have proven to be stubborn opponents at home, and Mokwana is under no illusions about the difficulty of the task ahead.

Reflecting on a dream debut

The winger joined the club as a free agent earlier this month and has immediately endeared himself to the fans.

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“I was excited when I saw that I had made the match-day squad. it’s not everyone who makes their debut against Sundowns, [one of] the best team[s] in Africa, and it was a dream come true for me, making my debut for this wonderful team that I grew up supporting, that I love so much,” he stated.