Kaizer Chiefs star Du Preez breaks silence on missing scoring opportunities - 'I love creating chances'

Kaizer Chiefs forward Ashley du Preez has opened up on Amakhosi's struggles upfront and defends himself for not being a regular goal-scorer.

Du Preez is in his first season with Chiefs

The speedster has struggled to become a consistent scorer

He has been slammed for missing scoring chances

WHAT HAPPENED? Amakhosi forwards have often been criticized for not being as prolific by their fans. Du Preez has also angered fans and has also been slammed by coach Arthur Zwane for missing a lot of clear-cut chances.

The speedy attacker has managed seven goals in 24 appearances across all competitions. He has also provided five assists. Amid accusations of being wasteful, Du Preez defends himself.

WHAT DU PREEZ SAID: “We have been creating the chances [as a team] and as individuals, we want to create the chances,” said Du Preez as per Phakaaathi. “But when you create and don’t convert, that is when you need to look at it during the week at training.

“We have to do extra [exercises on] finishing. For me, I love creating chances but we need to do better.

“It is a new team and we are finding ourselves, getting to know each other’s strengths now. But Du Preez is still unhappy with his contribution so far and feels he could have given more to his new team.

“I am not happy. I think we can do better. We need to find our feet and convert more chances. If we had been converting the chances, things would be much better by now. We could have scored a lot of goals by now.

“If we had scored the chances we created at the beginning of the season, we would be fighting with Sundowns. But ours now is to fight for the second position.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As Chiefs have entered a crucial stage of their season, Du Preez establishing himself as a regular scorer would be key for Amakhosi and that would silence his critics.

Six league games remain for the Soweto giants who are also in the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals and that provides Du Preez with an opportunity to further prove himself.

Turning up for Amakhosi when it matters most would be a show of strong character. That would also help him maintain his position in the team ahead of next season as coach Arthur Zwane is expected to sign another striker who would add more competition upfront.

WHAT NEXT FOR DU PREEZ? After scoring from the penalty spot against his former side Stellenbosch last week, Du Preez would be pushing to be on the scoresheet again for a second successive game.

Chiefs host PSL basement side Marumo Gallants on Saturday.