Kaizer Chiefs star Dolly fires warning to opponents - 'I’m getting my confidence back'

Kaizer Chiefs forward Keagan Dolly has confessed that he has underperformed amid expectations on him to lead Amakhosi this season.

Dolly has been enduring a difficult season

That has seen him lose his Bafana spot

But he declares he is regaining his old form

WHAT HAPPENED?: Chiefs have spent the better part of this season struggling for consistency but they have recently picked up form, and are on a five-game winning streak across all competitions. That has placed Chiefs in contention to finish the season as runners-up to Premier Soccer League champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

In the absence of club captain Itumeleng Khune, Dolly has been wearing the armband and entrusted to lead Chiefs in a crucial stage of their campaign. Dolly has admitted Amakhosi’s difficult patch of form saw him lose confidence.

At some point in the season, he was being benched by coach Arthur Zwane but he says he has since picked himself up in terms of confidence.

WHAT WAS SAID: “As a striker, as an attacking player, you always want to score or create chances so the team can win,” Dolly told Chiefs' media.

“I’m happy, I’m getting my confidence back in front of goal and hopefully I can keen on scoring and help the team get to where we want to be.

“I take time to reflect after games to see where I can improve. It helps me a lot. I always say I want to lead on the field with my work rate and performance. I don’t want to lead by just talking to the youngsters.

“There are a lot of youngsters that are still in the academy and from Westbury where I come from that look up to me.

“By working hard and staying grounded and just trying to improve daily, it helps them and proves to them that it’s possible.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dolly has so far managed six goals and five assists in 28 games in all competitions this season.

There is still a lot to play for Dolly this season. As one of the experienced players in the Chiefs squad, there are a lot of expectations on him to help Amakhosi achieve a top-two finish.

It is also an opportunity for Dolly to rise where Chiefs need his experience the most.

Improving his performances would also be good for him to revive his international career. Dolly was snubbed by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos in the last three national team camps. Broos cited the psychological effect of Chiefs' struggles on players in dropping Dolly from his squad.

WHAT NEXT FOR DOLLY? Chiefs host Marumo Gallants on Saturday and their opponents have vastly improved.