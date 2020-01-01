Kaizer Chiefs star Blom: Hunt 'can bring in any player at any given time'

After ensuring progression to the Caf Champions League first round, Amakhosi are now seeking to improve their domestic fortunes

midfielder Njabulo Blom says competition for places at the club is stiff and there is no guarantee who would be played in Wednesday's Premier Soccer League ( ) encounter against Black at FNB Stadium.

Blom insists that they have to apply the best approach ahead of their sixth PSL match this season as Chiefs seek to end a three-match winless run in the league.

Despite the 20-year-old's emphasis on the competitive nature of fighting for places in the team, most Chiefs players have struggled to assert themselves.

While Blom’s remarks might suggest Amakhosi might have been missing key ingredients in preparing for their previous games, it is yet to be seen if there would be a changed side on Wednesday.

“I'm very happy with the guys' performances, and I think we are going to give it our best on Wednesday,” Blom told Chiefs media.

“We are going to work hard because everyone wants to secure a place in the team as we know that we have a new coach and he can bring in any player at any given time. So we are working hard towards the game on Wednesday."

Blom himself has been fighting for a starting place against veteran Willard Katsande and Anthony Akumu but he appears to be most preferred by coach Gavin Hunt with appearances in all five league games.

Chiefs host Leopards fresh from a 1-0 aggregate victory over PWD Bamenda which saw them reach the Caf first round.

They were held 0-0 in Sunday’s home leg following a performance that was far from convincing as per coach Gavin Hunt's admission.

“I think we have been doing everything correctly in terms of recovery and training. We have been resting, eating well, taking good fluids into our bodies, so we are ready to go again on Wednesday based on the fact that the coach has spoken to us about how we should handle ourselves off the field.

“We should eat healthily and that is what we have been doing. So coming to the game on Wednesday we will try to display some very good performance.”

With Chiefs’ glaring defensive frailties and attacking shortcomings, coach Hunt might be more concerned about the need to work on his rearguard and attack.

In five PSL games so far this season, Chiefs have managed just three goals, an own goal from the opposition and a Leonardo Castro brace.

Conceding six league goals, on top of shipping in six in three MTN8 games is also be a major worry for Chiefs.