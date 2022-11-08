Kaizer Chiefs star Blom and Orlando Pirates midfielder Timm make Bafana Bafana's final 23-man squad

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates stars made Bafana Bafana's 23-man squad that is set to face Angola and Mozambique later this month.

Broos has dropped seven players from the squad

Blom and Timm were not part of the Bafana squad that faced Botswana and Sierra Leone

Bafana are using the friendly matches as preparations for the 2023 Afcon qualifiers

WHAT HAPPENED? The announcement was made by Bafana head coach Hugo Broos on Tuesday afternoon from SABC's headquarters in Auckland Park, Gauteng.

The Belgian tactician, who has been in charge of the national team since May last year, had announced a 30-man preliminary squad for the two friendly matches last week.

Broos has now trimmed his squad as he named a final 23-man squad which includes Chiefs midfielder Njabulo Blom and Pirates midfield maestro Miguel Timm.

While Mamelodi Sundowns right-back Khuliso Mudau, Chiefs midfielder Yusuf Maart and USA-based forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane are among the seven players who have been dropped by the 70-year-old mentor.

BAFANA BAFANA SQUAD:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The two friendly matches will give Broos another chance to assess newcomers in the national team set-up and instill his philosophy in the team.

The former Club Brugge and Anderlecht head coach will also be keen to ensure that the team maintains its momentum ahead of next March's 2023 Afcon qualifiers against Liberia by securing wins over Mozambique and Angola.

The 1996 African champions recorded back to back wins against Sierra Leone and Botswana in friendly games during the last international Fifa break two months ago.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR BAFANA? The Southern African giants will face Mozambique at Mbombela Stadium on November 17.

Bafana will then tackle Angola three days later at the same venue on November 20.