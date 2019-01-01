Kaizer Chiefs star Billiat opens up on Middendorp and Zimbabwe controversy

The German coach had questioned his forward’s availability for international duty when he was said to be injured

forward Khama Billiat has spoken about his relationship with coach Ernst Middendorp following their different views on the player reporting for international duty with Zimbabwe in September.

Middendorp appeared to be criticising Billiat who had played 90 minutes and scored for Zimbabwe in a Fifa World Cup qualifier 3-1 win over Somalia at a time when the player was said to be nursing an injury.

The coach’s remarks even got the attention of Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung who said it was “uncalled for” for.

The episode fuelled talk that Middendorp was not in good books with the Zimbabwean forward who had then missed Chiefs’ first two league games due to injury.

“We spoke about it and, yeah, as players we always want to play football and we always want to represent [the national team] whenever you’re called,” Billiat was quoted as saying by Sport24.

“I think I couldn’t have done better, but I had to go since the club allowed me to go, and everything was solved in a professional way, and we’re all professional.

“It’s part of our career, things can be said and done, and we have to accept it and deal with it in the best way that we can.”

The 29-year-old was on target for Chiefs when they beat 4-2 in the Shell Helix Ultra Cup on Saturday.

He also has a goal and two assists in six Premier Soccer League games for Chiefs so far this season.