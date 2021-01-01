Kaizer Chiefs stand a very good chance of reaching Caf Champions League knockout phase - Manyama

The Soweto giants have failed to win two games in their pool and the star believes there is still much to play for

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Lebogang Manyama believes “all is not lost” for Amakhosi and says they can go beyond the Caf Champions League group stage.

After being held 0-0 at home by Horoya, before succumbing to a 4-0 defeat by Wydad Casablanca, Chiefs are third in Group C.

They are three points behind second-placed Horoya, while leaders Wydad are five points better than the Soweto giants.

With Chiefs not convincing in their group matches so far, Manyama remains positive, saying they have “very good chances” of progressing to the knockout phase of the competition.

“We still have four games to go and if we win our home games which are left and try to get some maximum points from one of the teams we will play away, I think we will stand a very good chance,” Manyama told Chiefs media.

“At the end of the day, everybody still has to play each other. You know how football is, anybody can lose a match. That is how football has become so all is not lost. We have two home and two away games and I think we still stand very good chances of making it through.”

Chiefs are only better than Petro Atletico de Luanda who anchor the standings after losing to both Horoya and Wydad.

The Angolans are up next on Amakhosi’s group schedule and they clash at FNB Stadium on Saturday as both teams bid for a first set of maximum points.

“It’s another tough game against an unknown opponent. Obviously, we want to get points to get up to speed with everyone. It’s a home game so we have to make sure we get the three points,” said Manyama.

Article continues below

“We knew this group stage was going to be tough. We are playing some of the top teams in Africa; Wydad and Horoya. We should have won the first game because we had so many chances and we got punished for missing those chances.

“We have to make sure we go out in full force, full attack against Petro Atletico. In this tournament when you win your home games it makes things a bit easier. Luck hasn’t been on our side but we still have to keep on marching.”

Gavint Hunt’s men host Petro Atletico on the backdrop of failing to win in their last eight games across all competitions and went the entire February without tasting victory.