Kaizer Chiefs squad rebuild: Where to start?

In all competitions in the 2020/21 campaign, the struggling Glamour Boys have only won seven of their 27 games they have played in

The end of the season seemingly can't come quickly enough for Kaizer Chiefs as they stumble from one poor result to another.

It was certainly a calamitous February for the Glamour Boys, even more so after some positive results in January had given the club a bit of a lift.

After losing the Soweto derby to Orlando Pirates on the final day of January, Chiefs recorded three defeats and two draws in their five matches in February.

Those defeats included a 2-1 defeat to second-tier side Richards Bay in the Nedbank Cup, as well as Sunday's latest setback - a 4-0 loss to Wydad Casablanca in a Caf Champions League Group C match.

The loss to the Morocco side was also Amakhosi's joint worst-ever defeat in the Premier Soccer League era (which began in 1996) - the only time they have previously lost by such a high score-line was against Tunisian giants Esperance, in 2005.

Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has of course had one hand tied behind his back, so to speak, due to the club's Fifa transfer ban.

That ban runs up until the end of the season, and then it will be time to rebuild.



But the problem seems to be, that the longer the season goes on, the worse the results are starting to get, more and more Chiefs players seem to be making a claim not to stay at the club, but are instead showing that they should be released.

Certainly, it seems time for the old guard to be put out to pasture - that includes Bernard Parker, Willard Katsande, Daniel Akpeyi and Itumeleng Khune.

The likes of Lebogang Manyama, Lazarous Kambole, Kearyn Baccus, Philani Zulu and Kgotso Moleko, are not players for their futures - they should be in and around their prime now, but are not performing as such. Leonardo Castro and Anthony Agay potentially fall into that category as well - good players, but not the kind of top talent Chiefs need for a revival.

Then there's the enigma that is Khama Billiat, who has lost his goalscoring touch over the past two seasons and has been sidelined for the last six weeks with injury. Simply put, Billiat has not seemingly been enjoying his time at Chiefs since moving from Mamelodi Sundowns.

Of the young brigade coming through, it's only really Nkosingiphile Ngcobo who has made a name for himself. Defender Siyabonga Ngezana has made some mistakes - as have most of his defensive compatriots this season - but he has largely performed well and has probably done enough to keep his place at the club. Even more so when taking into account that three of Chiefs' centre-backs - Eric Mathoho, Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Daniel Cardoso are moving towards their mid-30's.

Ngcobo and Ngezana aside, the likes of Njabulo Blom, Happy Mashiane and Darrel Matsheke have performed okay, but have not yet done enough to convince that they are the right players to take the club into a brighter future.

Meanwhile Yagan Sasman, Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya, Bruce Bvuma and Siphelele Ntshangase have played so little this season it seems clear their future lies elsewhere.

That does not leave many players available to form the backbone of a rebuild.



Versatile defender Reeve Frosler does seem a genuine, class player and is at the right age.

Article continues below

That only really leaves Samir Nurkovic, and the Serbian does not seem too happy at the moment, judging by his goal drought of 10 matches.

And would he really want to hang around a team trying to re-establish itself, when potential offers from a club such as Al Ahly could come in?

It could be massively challenging for Chiefs to fix everything in the off-season and the bad news for fans is that it is likely to be several years before Amakhosi are back where they feel they belong.