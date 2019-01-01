Kaizer Chiefs squad enables them to compete in Shell Helix Ultra Cup & Macufe Cup - Motaung

The Amakhosi official explained how they will use their clash with Siwelele to minimise the effects of the international break on their momentum

football manager Bobby Motaung says it is important for the team to take part in the annual Macufe Cup match against Bloemfontein .

The Soweto giants are set to take on their Premier Soccer League ( ) rivals in an unofficial encounter at Free State Stadium this Sunday.

Chiefs will be hoping to win the Macufe trophy for the third successive time having defeated Celtic 2-0 in last year's match.

“We are honoured to once again be invited to play in the Macufe Cup,” Motaung told the club's official website.

“It’s all about bringing the much-needed social cohesion for the people. We need some time off the mainstream football to entertain people in a celebratory atmosphere."

Chiefs will take on Celtic a day after facing their Gauteng rivals in a highly-anticipated 2019 Shell Helix Ultra Cup match at FNB Stadium this Saturday.

Motaung believes the Naturena-based giants have a squad which can compete in any competition, even if the matches take place on consecutive days.

“We will use this invitation fruitfully as an opportunity to keep the players sharp. This is also an opportunity for some of the players to get a run. We have a solid squad to compete in any event," he added.

Chiefs have a had a great start to the 2019/20 season as they are placed at the top of PSL standings and Motaung explained how coach Ernst Middendorp will use the friendlies to fine-tune his team.

“The coach is still working on some combinations for consistency. Some players have not had a chance to play," he continued

"It is still early in the season with only eight matches played in the league. This means we are still in the preparation phase for the long journey in the league.

"Most importantly we will use this game (against Celtic) as a way to minimise the effects of the Fifa break on the momentum of the team.”

Chiefs will then take on Sundowns in a massive PSL match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday, October 27.