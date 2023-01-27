Kaizer Chiefs speedster Sekgota defends diving: ‘Do whatever it takes to gain advantage’

Kaizer Chiefs winger Kgaogelo Sekgota has shrugged off diving accusations directed at him, describing it as just ‘part of the game.’

Sekgota is not concerned by the diving accusations

Chiefs speedster feels simulation is ‘part of the game’

The 25-year-old has not been involved in recent matches

WHAT HAPPENED? Sekgota has responded to rival fans’ claims that he has a tendency to go down easily in an attempt to win free kicks and penalties for his team.

The Amakhosi speedster uses his pace and power to beat opponents while there are occasions when he goes down from the slightest of touches, creating a perception that he dives.

The forward, however, seems not concerned with this, describing it as part of the game that should be utilised to gain an advantage.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “Diving is...I don't know man...it just happens in the game,” Sekgota said during Chiefs’ media open day as quoted by the SowetanLive.

“You just get into a situation and you just have to do whatever it takes to gain advantage, that's football, it happens [that he dives at times].''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sekgota has been used at times as Chiefs’ secret weapon especially when Arthur Zwane’s side needs to get past their markers with pace, although injuries have prevented him from featuring consistently for the Soweto giants.

The former Swallows man has managed 16 appearances for Chiefs in all competitions this season but has fallen out of favour somewhat after not being used in the Glamour Boys’ last seven league matches.

WHAT’S MORE? Sekgota, however, has no hard feelings over his recent lack of involvement.

“We have a good coach and we have good players,” he added.

“Whoever plays deserves to play. Football is also about tactics and the coach's tactics may differ now and then depending on the opponents.”

WHAT’S NEXT? Chiefs, who have lost their last three league games to slip to sixth on the table, host Royal AM at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.