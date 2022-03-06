Kaizer Chiefs' Soweto derby win over Orlando Pirates won't buy under-fire Baxter time

The 2-1 win saw Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter extend his unbeaten run in South Africa's biggest football fixture to eight games, over two spells with the club.

As harsh as it sounds, that's the nature of football these days and in any case, Baxter has not always helped his cause with his tendency to line his teams up conservatively. There are also questions over some of the signings which have been made during his tenure.

However, it is debatable as to whether many other coaches would have done better than Baxter in the current environment in which the club finds itself; on a seven-year wait for a trophy and after a succession of coaches have come and gone in that time.

It's worth noting that despite the criticism Baxter has received at times, Saturday's derby win took the Glamour Boys up to second spot on the table (for 24-hours at least, when third place Royal AM take on Swallows FC).

Chiefs have also played three matches less than Sundowns, which if they win, would take them to within just seven points of the Tshwane giants.

Of course games in hand don't mean points in the bag and two of those matches include the fixtures Chiefs missed against Cape Town City and Golden Arrows when they were hit hard by Covid-19, and they may not get the chance to play them.

But the point is, Chiefs are currently the ‘next best’ side after a Sundowns outfit that have pulled well clear of the chasing PSL pack over the past two or three years. It could be worse.

What Baxter really needs to do now is get some momentum going and string together a succession of wins in order to try and claim a second-placed finish, and qualification to next season's Caf Champions League. That is what will get the fans on board and buy Baxter more time, not the Soweto derby win on its own.

If Chiefs can do that, and make the necessary squad adjustments (buying and releasing) at the end of the campaign, there's no reason why Baxter can't be the man to revive their fortunes in the next couple of seasons. He does after all know what it takes to win silverware as a Chiefs coach, having won two league championships plus the Nedbank Cup and the MTN8 in his previous stint in charge.

