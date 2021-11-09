Kaizer Chiefs' Soweto derby win over Orlando Pirates doesn't mask weaknesses

Kaizer Chiefs seem to be heading in the right direction after beating Orlando Pirates and winning three of their last four matches, but still have several issues which need addressing.



Of course Chiefs' victory over Pirates was a big morale booster and could be the boost they need to start climbing up the table.



However, it remains doubtful as to whether this current Amakhosi side has what it takes to challenge pacesetters Mamelodi Sundowns' league dominance.



That's because inconsistency, and reckless, careless individual mistakes, continue to plague the team. It's something we've seen since Gavin Hunt's tenure last season and it's continued this term under Stuart Baxter.



On Saturday it was the turn of goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi to press the self destruct button when he dropped what should have been a routine save from Terrence Dzvukamanja's header, which allowed Linda Mntambo to make it 1-1 in the 87th minute.



Akpeyi was bailed out by his fellow Nigerian, Olisa Ndah after the Pirates defender fouled Khama Billiat and gave away the penalty which Dolly converted.



Akpeyi got lucky though, and there were also a couple of earlier blunders by Daniel Cardoso which went unpunished.



Erick Mathoho and other defenders have also made similar errors over the past months, while upfront, there has been a lot of wasteful finishing. Too often still, when the big moments arise and cool heads are needed, Chiefs are found wanting, even if overall, the team does seem to be slowly improving under head coach Stuart Baxter.



"I think I'm learning that if we play the way we can play, we can beat anyone in the league," he told SuperSport TV after Saturday's Soweto derby win.



"But at the same time, we can be our own worst enemy and we can be picked off by anybody in the league. "And that is a characteristic we have to change. We have to be more consistent, and we have to make sure that when we have the possibility to put the game to bed, we put it to bed. And then we don't give away a silly chance."



Mistakes are part of the game, but it just seems as if the Chiefs players have been making more than their fair share. Part of that could be due to the pressure associated with playing for South Africa's biggest team. But if a player can't handle that, then he may be at the wrong club, and ex-Amakhosi star Junior Khanye did after all recently question the standard of some of the Chiefs personnel.