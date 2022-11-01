Kaizer Chiefs' Soweto derby win over Orlando Pirates doesn't make problems disappear

The question is whether Amakhosi can sustain results like the one against the Buccaneers without a reliable strike-force

Despite the Soweto derby win over Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane may be concerned about his side's lack of potency in front of goal.

In the quest to continue improving, honest analysis should take place. And now that the dust has settled on Amakhosi's spectacular win over the Buccaneers and emotions are put aside for cold hard facts, it remains clear that the Glamour Boys are still searching out for a more clinical attacking force.

Because Chiefs won't be able to depend game after game on someone popping up with a once-in-a-lifetime goal like Yusuf Maart scored.

There were a couple of good chances for Amakhosi marksman Ashley du Preez against Pirates. But as has been the way too often this season, he lacked the killer touch.

Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana may have six goals, but four were penalties and two were close-range efforts. Bimenyimana is yet to convince that he's the real deal - he can also be wayward in front of goal too and has been in and out of the team with injuries.

At 32, Khama Billiat is not a long-term solution for Chiefs and he's been struggling this season for goals. Keagan Dolly has chipped in with four, Du Preez has three. But that's been about it as attacking midfielders such as Kgaogelo Sekgota, Siyethemba Sithebe and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo have fired blanks.

Until Chiefs find a solution to that problem - until they find their own Peter Shalulile type of striker, the Soweto giants may continue to struggle for consistency and will likely remain in the sort of position they are now - fourth - not bad, but not good enough to win anything.

Zwane and his technical team do at least have some time in the weeks ahead during the Fifa World Cup break to work on improving the team's final product. And also to decide whether they should go to market in January, or find ways to improve on what they have. Questions remain as to whether Amakhosi have done well enough in the last couple of transfer windows.

The next test of the Kaizer Chiefs attack's credentials will come in the Carling Black Label Cup semi-final clash with Orlando Pirates on November 11. It's unlikely they will be able to depend on another Yusuf Maart type of goal this time around.