Kaizer Chiefs' Soweto derby defeat highlights pain of transfer ban

The Glamour Boys continue to struggle at the back, and have conceded three goals in two of the four matches they've played this season

If there was one player coach Gavin Hunt could sign right now, it would probably be Sifiso Hlanti.

This comes after Amakhosi's defensive problems were again highlighted during Saturday's 3-0 loss to in an MTN8 semi-final game at the Orlando Stadium.

Those frailties have also been evident in some of Chiefs' other matches this season, including their 3-0 defeat by in the league.

There have been problems in the centre of defence, where Daniel Cardoso has been missing his usual partner, Eric Mathoho, due to injury. Both Siyabonga Ngezana and Ramahlwe Mphahlele have partnered Cardoso this season.

Ngezana did okay against but was found wanting on a couple of occasions against Pirates and was easily beaten by Vincent Pule for the second goal. Mphahlele, who has previously played in the middle of defence but has mainly been deployed at right-back in recent years, has also not looked convincing next to Cardoso.

The good news for Chiefs is that Mathoho was back on the bench during the derby and should add more steel to the Amakhosi rearguard in weeks ahead as he regains full match fitness.

It's left-back however where the Glamour Boys' biggest problem seems to lie. Since the departure of Tsepo Masilela a couple of seasons back, no one has been able to nail down a regular spot in that position.

Against Pirates it was Philani Zulu who got a chance in that role, but unfortunately for the former player, who was more of a winger in his formative years in the Premier Soccer League, he was caught out badly for the opening Pirates goal as Zakhele Lepasa was allowed to steal in unchallenged and head the ball past a hapless Daniel Akpeyi.

Another option in that position is Yagan Sasman, but although he scored twice in the MTN8 quarter-final against Maritzburg United, the former Cape Town defender can be found wanting in one-on-ones.

Another to play in that role is Happy Mashiane, but the youngster has only featured in a handful of games for the club over the past couple of seasons, suggesting he wasn’t fully trusted by former coach Ernst Middendorp.

How Hunt would love to be able to turn to Hlanti, the man he worked with at , and helped to turn into a Bafana regular and a defender of real international quality.

Hlanti had even been training with Chiefs while the club remained hopeful of having their transfer ban over-turned.

However, now with their ban set to extend until the 2021/ 22 off-season, Hlanti will have little choice but to move on, and Hunt has no other option but to work with the players he’s got and somehow find a way to plug the flow of goals which his team has been conceding.