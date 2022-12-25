Kaizer Chiefs' socks were ruined by Sweswe’s big calves – Nengomasha

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Tinashe Nengomasha has claimed his ex-Amakhosi teammate Thomas Sweswe’s big calves ruined socks at the club.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Zimbabweans were teammates at Naturena between 2009 and 2012 and Nengomasha has laughably stated how socks grew larger after Sweswe had worn them.

Nengomasha was part of the Amakhosi team from 2002 to 2012. Just like Nengomasha, Sweswe joined Bidvest Wits after leaving the Naturena club.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "He finished all the socks at Chiefs because of his big calves. Our socks were rotated, so after Thomas [Sweswe] had worn several of them, they were not fitting," Nengomasha said.

"We then discovered that whenever Thomas wears the socks, they become too big for anyone else because of his big calves. They ended up allocating him his own socks.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sweswe was signed by Chiefs from Dynamos FC of Zimbabwe and went to make his debut in August 2009.

He became a popular player for the Glamour Boys as he also shared the dressing room with the likes of the club’s legends, Siphiwe Tshabalala and Reneilwe Letsholonyane.

His first goal for Amakhosi came in a 1-0 Premier Soccer League win against Mamelodi Sundowns on December 4, 2011.

WHAT NEXT FOR SWESWE: The retired defender is the secretary-general of the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe [FUZ].

The core objective of the players’ union is to defend the interests of footballers in Zimbabwe.