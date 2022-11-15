'Kaizer Chiefs snubbed ex-Borussia Dortmund striker Bajner in 2019 but now they want him' - Middendorp

Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has revealed he almost signed Hungarian striker Balint Bajner three years ago.

Middendorp comments on Hungarian striker

He says Chiefs once snubbed Bajner

Ex-Borussia Dortmund striker now back at Naturena

WHAT HAPPENED? Bajner underwent trials at the Soweto giants for three weeks in 2019 but could not land a contract with the club. The former Borussia Dortmund forward is reportedly back at Chiefs who are assessing him. Middendorp says he was keen to sign the striker back then but club management could not make it possible.

WHAT THEY SAID: “This player was 28 in March 2019 and he trained for three weeks at Naturena,” Middendorp told Sowetan Live.

“I wrote a detailed report about him, and we recommended that the club keep him, but it was not followed by the management at that time. It was at the time when I saw what had happened in the [previous] season in which we lost a Cup final against a second-tier team [TS Galaxy, in the 2018-19 Nedbank Cup] in Durban.

“There was no power, there was nothing upfront and I had a very clear idea to find two players. One was Samir [Nurkovic], and [Leonardo] Castro was on his way out but Bálint was not signed and we kept Leonardo.

“He is very strong, tall, aggressive, and good in spaces in and out of possession. He also brings the pressing threat and is very educated, soccer-related of course. If you were in a high-performance centre of a team like Borussia Dortmund or with any other team with a high-performance centre in Europe, you know what it means to follow advice.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since Nurkovic scored 13 Premier Soccer League goals during the 2019/20 season, Chiefs have been struggling to find a striker who can score double figures in a single campaign. Coach Arthur Zwane signed Ashley du Preez and Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana for this season but the two strikers are yet to meet expectations.

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR BAJNER? As 31-year-old Bajner has reportedly started training with Amakhosi, he would be eager to impress Zwane and win a contract. The Chiefs coach is looking to beef up his squad during the January PSL transfer window.