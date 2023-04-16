Kaizer Chiefs sneak into Nedbank Cup semi-finals after Royal AM win

Kaizer Chiefs booked their spot in this season's Nedbank Cup semi-finals after securing a 2-1 win over Royal AM in extra-time on Sunday night.

Manganyi and Maart netted for Chiefs

Amakhosi have a chance to end trophy drought

Zwane's side will now face Pirates

WHAT HAPPENED? The Glamour Boys were made to sweat for a win in a match played at Chatsworth Stadium in Durban.

The deadlock was broken in the 28th minute when substitute Lesego Manganyi beat goalkeeper Brandon Petersen with a header handing Royal AM the lead.

However, the lead only lasted for eight minutes as Thabo Matlaba netted an unfortunate own-goal to level matters and score, as the game was poised at 1-1 going into the interval.

There were no goals in the second-half and the game went into extra-time where Amakhosi were awarded a penalty after in the 100th minute after Mduduzi Shabalala was fouled in the box.

Yusuf Maart then stepped up and beat goalkeeper Siyanda Ngcobo to make it 2-1 to Chiefs who then held on to claim a narrow win over Thwihli Thwahla.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win saw Chiefs reach the semi-finals of the South African FA Cup for the first time since 2019.

The Soweto giants joined Orlando Pirates, Stellenbosch FC and Sekhukhune United in the last four.

Coach Arthur Zwane is under pressure to end Amakhosi's eight-year trophy drought.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? Amakhosi are scheduled to take on Sekhukhune United in a PSL clash on April 23.