Former Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila has suggested he did not deserve the Chilli Boys job.

Mammila was fired by Chippa on Monday

He had been appointed earlier this season

He now opens up on his sacking

WHAT HAPPENED? The former police officer was fired from his role as Chippa coach on Monday. This follows Sunday’s 2-1 Premier Soccer League home defeat by Swallows FC, which saw Kurt Lentjies return as interim coach.

Mammila leaves the Gqeberha outfit 13th on the PSL table with six points more than basement side Marumo Gallants. The Chippa job was the first coaching job for the administrator-turned-tactician who replaced Daine Klate in September 2022.

Mammila has now made a ruthless assessment of himself, confessing he would not have appointed a coach like himself if the decision was up to him.

WHAT MAMMILA SAID: “Let’s be honest, I am not a superior coach. I just started [in a coaching path] yesterday, and even I wouldn’t risk my status and give it to someone like me,” Mammila told Times Live.

“That is why I am saying let’s congratulate Chippa for taking a good decision to hire me, and a decision he made all on his own without being influenced by anyone. He saw I could be a good coach all by myself.

“I was shocked I had not even expected it when he offered me a coaching position at the club. We don’t know where this team would have been if it wasn’t for him.

“The teams that were down there at that time of my appointment are still there - Maritzburg United are still there, Marumo Gallants are still there.

“I am congratulating him on how it started and how it has ended. We don’t have to look only at the end product, we have to look at how it started.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: One of Mammila’s memorable moments during his five-month stint at Chippa included beating Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 at Moses Mbhida Stadium in October. That result saw Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane being mocked on social media for losing to a coaching novice.

Mammila was also captured dancing in the dressing room as he celebrated overcoming Amakhosi. The game also placed doubts over Zwane’s fitness to be in charge of a big football institution like Chiefs and pressure mounted on the Glamour Boys coach.

STORY IN TWO PICTURES:

Backpagepix.

backpagepix

WHAT NEXT FOR MAMMILA? The former cop has hinted he might remain at Chippa and revert to an administrative role. “I will weigh my options through the guidance of the chair on what to do,” he said.