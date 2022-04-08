Kaizer Chiefs slapped with new charges by PSL over Sekhukhune United fixture

Kaizer Chiefs are facing a possible points deduction in the Premier Soccer League after they allegedly listed two ineligible players in their fixture against Sekhukhune United.

The PSL through prosecutor Zola Majavu have confirmed Amakhosi named Aden Tristan McCarthy and Mduduzi Shabalala, who had not followed proper registration, on the bench in the game they won 2-0 at FNB Stadium on December 12, 2021.

What did Majavu say?

“I hereby confirm that Kaizer Chiefs Football Club has been charged for fielding two defaulters, namely Mr. Aden Tristan McCarthy and Mduduzi Shabalala, in the match between themselves and Sekhukhune FC, on 12 December 2021,” the PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu confirmed.

“These players were not properly registered for purposes of the DSTV Premiership but were registered for purposes of the reserve league. That is the basis of the allegations which they are facing. The matter has been enrolled for hearing on the 14th of April, 2022 at 14h00.

backpagepix

“Once the matter is finalised, I will confirm the outcome of the DC.”

The latest decision by PSL comes just a few months after Chiefs failed to honour two fixtures against Cape Town City and Golden Arrows, citing the Covid-19 outbreak at the team’s camp.

Though Chiefs had requested the PSL to postpone the two matches, their plea was dismissed and the league body later moved the case to the High Court.

The latest development will be a huge blow to coach Stuart Baxter and Chiefs, who are chasing to finish the season amongst the top two teams. the Soweto giants are currently preparing to face SuperSport United at FNB Stadium on April 16.

Amakhosi are third on the 16-team table with 39 points from 22 matches. They have managed 11 wins, drawn six, and lost five.

Champions Mamelodi Sundowns are leading the log with 54 points from 24 matches while Royal AM are second with 43 points from 24 outings.