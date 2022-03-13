Kaizer Chiefs slammed for hosting Al Ahly ahead of Caf Champions League game against Mamelodi Sundowns

Kaizer Chiefs have been slammed by a section of fans for providing facilities for Al Ahly to train ahead of their Caf Champions League game against Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

The Egyptians had camped at Naturena as they prepared to play the PSL reigning champions.

During Saturday's match, Peter Shalulile scored the lone goal to help Masandawana complete a double over the Red Devils.

After suffering a 1-0 loss in the initial meeting of Group A staged in Cairo, the reigning champions had come to South Africa targeting a positive outcome. However, the Namibia international converted a Lyle Lakay corner after 23 minutes to hand Masandawana a valuable win.

The victory ensured the PSL champions are on the verge of advancing to the quarter-final of the annual competition. They are currently on 10 points, while Al Ahly, Al Hilal Omdurman, and Al Merrikh have four points each.

After the latter managed to claim victory, Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi took a jibe at Amakhosi, stating his team beat a 'collaboration'.





Really one ought to be careful. Sundowns will always be there but everyone else employed by the club might not be there tomorrow. A lesson for Manqoba Mngqithi on professionalism and not burning bridges. — Dabane (@Sgadi28) March 12, 2022

Please @Masandawana listen to our coach Mngqithi...



So Al Ahly came all the way to South Africa to Admire Facilities?



This usually happens when you use best Facilities in Africa. pic.twitter.com/LLwZ2ZNCYA — Isaac Maetsebane Malatji (@maetsebane) March 12, 2022

'We beat a collaboration' - Mngqithi 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Mr Dyani 🚭 (@tdyani) March 12, 2022

The best facility in South Africa couldnt bring a cup to Nazoorena for over 7 years and they expected All ahly to win against the mighty Super Mamelodi Sundowns.. — KAROLINA (@karolinasebotsa) March 12, 2022

Mamelodi Sundowns bite Kaizer Al Ahly Chiefs by 1-0😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DcbuN7op6q — Terah Maqepula (@TerahMaqepula) March 12, 2022

You associated yourself with chiefs a team that is cursed and you think you can win? We beat you in your own country, what was the excuse then? We gonna beat you again next year, we are Mamelodi Sundowns!!!! — Jack Ningi (@JackNingi) March 12, 2022

M sure kaizer Chiefs is now conviced that next time they should just give all the respect they gave to Al ahly to Mamelodi Sundowns unless it was confirmation or an act of publicly displaying their jealousy of their own country men's succes 👆. — Cool 8 🇿🇦 (@iamdiya_zn) March 12, 2022

Meanwhile, some fans feel this Sundowns side are the best on the continent, while other supporters stated the PSL team look unbeatable.

Article continues below

WE ARE MAMELODI SUNDOWNS!!! pic.twitter.com/GxthXnmtZC — Yellow I Remain 💛👆🏾 (@sundownsfutbol) March 13, 2022

Mamelodi Sundowns 👆💛 Best team in Africa — Gubz (@Vho_Gubz) March 12, 2022

I'm convinced that the only team that can beat Mamelodi Sundowns is Mamelodi Sundowns 🎊👏👆 #MamelodiSundowns#CAFCL — BlaccMo🥂 (@Moleboheng_98) March 12, 2022

Mamelodi Sundowns is the best team in Africa at the moment — Joseph (@Joseph02922136) March 12, 2022

If you still got anything bad to say about Mamelodi Sundowns even after today's game, there's no hope for you. — WeAreSundows_WeBeatTeams4ALiving (@Mananatsele) March 12, 2022

Mamelodi Sundowns is a well coached team, you can see what they are doing in training. — Bra Tshepo (@Juhs_Surplus) March 12, 2022

We’re Mamelodi Sundowns! Period!! 👆🏾 — Alchemist  (@alchemist_RDJ) March 13, 2022

