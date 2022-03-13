Kaizer Chiefs slammed for hosting Al Ahly ahead of Caf Champions League game against Mamelodi Sundowns
Kaizer Chiefs have been slammed by a section of fans for providing facilities for Al Ahly to train ahead of their Caf Champions League game against Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
The Egyptians had camped at Naturena as they prepared to play the PSL reigning champions.
During Saturday's match, Peter Shalulile scored the lone goal to help Masandawana complete a double over the Red Devils.
After suffering a 1-0 loss in the initial meeting of Group A staged in Cairo, the reigning champions had come to South Africa targeting a positive outcome. However, the Namibia international converted a Lyle Lakay corner after 23 minutes to hand Masandawana a valuable win.
The victory ensured the PSL champions are on the verge of advancing to the quarter-final of the annual competition. They are currently on 10 points, while Al Ahly, Al Hilal Omdurman, and Al Merrikh have four points each.
After the latter managed to claim victory, Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi took a jibe at Amakhosi, stating his team beat a 'collaboration'.
Meanwhile, some fans feel this Sundowns side are the best on the continent, while other supporters stated the PSL team look unbeatable.
