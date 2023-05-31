Kaizer Chiefs slammed by Bimenyimana's former coach - 'They played him when he was injured'

Former Burundi coach Jimmy Ndayizeye believes Kaizer Chiefs failed striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana by playing him when he was injured.

Bimenyimana was in his first season at Chiefs

But he struggled with injuries

Former coach points at Chiefs mistakes

WHAT HAPPENED? The Burundi striker was signed by Amakhosi before the start of last season after undergoing trials with the Soweto Giants. But it proved to be a difficult season for him as he struggled with fitness issues.

Despite the 25-year-old scoring seven Premier Soccer League goals in 17 games, Chiefs fans were not impressed that most of them came from the penalty spot. Bimenyimana was even subjected to boos from the stands due to regulrly missing scoring chances.

Ndayizeye feels Chiefs could not get the best out of Bimenyimana since he was injured during some of the games he played.

WHAT WAS SAID: "The agreement to release Caleb will be between the team and the player it happens," said Ndayizeye as per KickOff.

"Caleb is a good player, but I believe perhaps his injury is why he couldn’t give all his best to the club. He began the championship in a very good way by scoring six goals but then after the injury came, he didn’t play good anymore.

"The problem from there was that he now played with an injury which wasn’t good. Chiefs played him even when he wasn’t fit. I know him to be a good player, but that injury affected his performance and led to him going down.

"If it wasn’t for injury, he was going to score more goals for Chiefs. There were a lot of things that I think didn’t go well between the player and the club because I think they made him play with an injury which is not good."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After facing a difficult season, Bimenyimana is now being linked with a move away from Chiefs. Reports suggest Amakhosi coach Arthur Zwane is no longer planning around the Burundian.

As the lanky striker is reported to be on his way out of Naturena, there are a number of strikers rumoured to be targeted by Zwane. Chiefs are said to be interested in Cape Town City forward Khanyisa Mayo although the 24-year-old recently extended his Citizens contract.

Amakhosi are also reportedly eyeing Young Africans forward Fiston Mayele who has reportedly attracted the interest of clubs like Raja Casablanca, Al Hilal, Al Merreikh and a team in Iran.

If Chiefs release Bimenyimana, it could see them put more effort into their reported chase of Ranga Chivaviro amid rumours that Orlando Pirates lead the race for the Marumo Gallants striker.

WHAT NEXT FOR BIMENYIMANA? The Burundi forward now faces an uncertain future and his future could be decided in the next few weeks.